Padding out to retrieve my Sunday newspaper, the building breeze tossed my hair about and chilled me nicely. I heard ducks quacking out on the lake and purple martins were already soaring above, dipping and diving against the blue sky. The noise of the wind must have hidden the sound of my footsteps as the air’s movement masked my scent because they never even knew I was approaching.
Two does were feeding out in my lawn, sampling various shrubbery and bromeliads as they moved about. Immediately I pondered whether a bag of corn might assist me in the never-ending yard work. Perhaps if I sprinkled some about, they’d invite their friends and munch everything down to nubs? Just then they caught my movement and startled. I immediately froze.
Remaining still, I waited them out. They stomped a bit and sniffed the air, sort of peering as I do when I don’t have my readers handy and can’t quite make out the font of something. One began nibbling again. The other marched in place and looked irritated. They could see me but weren’t sure what danger I might be. Silently, I urged them to dine to their heart’s content as I continued to stay immobile. It would be fabulous if they ate every single weed out there. After all, how would I spray the remaining invasive plants knowing these beauties might be back to dine?
Living nearby state property, wildlife sightings are one of the joys of my homestead. There are bumbling possums, sneaky raccoons, herds of deer and turkeys and even the late-night yipping of coyotes at times. Quite often a great horned owl is perched on a neighbor’s antennae pole as the barred owl hoots questions from a wooded lot that abuts the park property. I’ve yet to see a bobcat slinking through, but tracks are evident in the woods and sand fire lanes nearby. On hot afternoons gopher tortoises lumber along the grassy road shoulders and quail zig zag across yards or trails.
The sandhill cranes stalk along the neighborhood scolding anyone who might wander too close. My cats stare in disbelief from the screen room when the flurry of white ibis murmur and poke their way through my yard. Rabbits zip on ahead of me as I walk sometimes, just out of reach then almost close enough to touch before they zoom on ahead once more. There have been bald eagles and osprey, red-headed, red-bellied, pileated, and downy woodpeckers and the colorful confetti of flocking bluebirds and pine warblers.
It’s said that location is everything and where the wildlife is concerned it could not be truer. I hear when there’s a black bear spotted as she passes through but it’s been a couple years since I’ve seen her. Others have enjoyed viewing the cubs following behind her. Being so close to the wildlife is really a joy and I believe also part of the draw for our region. There’s a lot of new development beginning and I am hoping that impacts to nearby nature can be managed so that our lovely quality of life in the Highlands remains for both wild and urban residents.