Padding out to retrieve my Sunday newspaper, the building breeze tossed my hair about and chilled me nicely. I heard ducks quacking out on the lake and purple martins were already soaring above, dipping and diving against the blue sky. The noise of the wind must have hidden the sound of my footsteps as the air’s movement masked my scent because they never even knew I was approaching.

Two does were feeding out in my lawn, sampling various shrubbery and bromeliads as they moved about. Immediately I pondered whether a bag of corn might assist me in the never-ending yard work. Perhaps if I sprinkled some about, they’d invite their friends and munch everything down to nubs? Just then they caught my movement and startled. I immediately froze.

