As I look back over the past few days since Hurricane Ian battered us with reported winds of up to 90 mph, I must admit it could have been worse.

Was it scary to hear the wind howling outside for hours? Yup. Frustrating that the power kept flickering on and off before finally giving up and going out for good on Wednesday night? Absolutely. Maddening that our generator refused to generate and we endured a house with no power from Wednesday night till early Sunday afternoon? You betcha.

