As I look back over the past few days since Hurricane Ian battered us with reported winds of up to 90 mph, I must admit it could have been worse.
Was it scary to hear the wind howling outside for hours? Yup. Frustrating that the power kept flickering on and off before finally giving up and going out for good on Wednesday night? Absolutely. Maddening that our generator refused to generate and we endured a house with no power from Wednesday night till early Sunday afternoon? You betcha.
But in the end, at least in my situation, we got off lightly. Property damage consisted of two uprooted rose bushes, a few loose shingles, and a tipped over lamppost. We replanted the bushes with stakes, dirt, and a lot of prayer. The lamppost will probably be junked at some point. And even with the few shingles we found outside there are no leaks in our house.
I know everyone is not so fortunate. A family I know saw their house burn to the ground on Wednesday night when a sparking transformer set it ablaze and hurricane force winds fanned the flames. The family escaped injury but lost just about everything they owned.
They are members of my congregation, and people have stepped in to help them. They currently have a roof over their head and members have been donating everything from furniture to household items and all things in between. A good church family will act like this when times are tough, and I am grateful for mine.
Even though our house was dark and warm, I managed to continue my streak of writing every day. Credit goes to Don, who daily took me to the doctor’s lounge at HCA Florida Highlands Hospital where there was power and internet. I even managed to get a newsletter sent out and a blog post up, both of which talked a lot about the hurricane.
Don gets a medal for another reason. Thursday, we were out checking his office and assessing the situation. We happened to go by a gas station/Dunkin Donuts on US 27, and I happened to notice that people were walking out of the store with disposable coffee cups.
I may have whimpered. I definitely put on my best begging face. And Don, even though he doesn’t drink the stuff himself, chose to stand in line with me for a while to get coffee – not only for me, but for the two young men who currently live with us.
I don’t know how you define love, but that act must be in there somewhere.
On Sunday morning, though there was no power and no internet at the building, members of my congregation gathered for a short service. Before we started, our preacher, Kevin Patterson, asked us to name some things we were thankful for. It really helped set a tone for me – instead of being grumpy about what I didn’t have, I could look at what I did and rejoice instead of complaining.
And despite the lingering effects of Ian (a road near my neighborhood will probably be closed for a while due to the risk of part of it collapsing), the county as a whole is very fortunate. This wasn’t Irma, which did a lot more overall damage and was a bit more dangerous. If you want some perspective, just look at the parts of Florida that did get slammed, like Sanibel Island. Compared to that community, we have little to complain about.
I hope you also had only minimal damage from Ian and are doing well. We made it to the other side. That is something to be grateful for.