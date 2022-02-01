President Biden has one of the lowest approval ratings of any president in the history of the United States at 42%. And even worse is Vice President Harris at 28%.
Of course, approval ratings can and often do change – sometimes getting better and sometimes getting worse.
I asked Google for a list of the worst presidents and was surprised at the complete, comprehensive list of the bad ones, those that were mediocre and the good ones. After I reviewed the list, I was even more convinced that what this country needs is one good man or woman.
Is it just me or does anyone else question the people we put into office to make decisions for us? They all look good and sound good, but eventually we learn who they really are.
At my age I’ve watched as a number of supposedly “good men” were elected to the highest office in our land, only to witness their many campaign promises disappear after they win the presidency.
Most have no idea what they are going to promise the American public until they get in front of the tele-prompter and read from an eloquently written speech from an intellectual, partisan speech writer. It’s not what they believe, but rather what the public wants to hear.
Years ago, back in the days of Kennedy and Eisenhower, there were certain areas the press would not report on. But those days are long gone, and today, we know every sin they’ve committed, every lie they’ve ever told and anything else that might have once been “off limits.”
Are we, the American public, just a “hate-filled” country? Can we not come to some agreement that our leaders are honest and fairly representing us?
At best, over the years, at least half the country can come to some agreement and elect a new president. But what about the other half of the country? We all live here and we all have a right to being fairly represented.
Is there one good man or woman who we can all agree is fair and honest. A political leader that is non-partisan and thinks for himself and not his party. Someone we can look up to and believe they are looking out for our best interests.
I’d like to believe there is. I don’t know who that person might be, but I believe they are out there.
Our next presidential election is a couple years away. There are rumors and speculation that Joe Biden will run again. Others believe Donald Trump may once again enter the race in opposition. And there’s even talk that Hillary (Clinton) might give it one more try. Even more surprising are those who believe Michelle Obama might run.
I’m hopeful that whoever it is that becomes our next president is someone I can believe in. Someone I can trust. Someone who is looking out for me and my family.
I’m hopeful we can find one good man or woman.
Don Norton is a Sebring resident.