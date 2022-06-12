When I first arrived in Highlands County there was one thing that stood out to me above all else; its people – friendly, outgoing and helpful. Coretta Scott King once said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,” and I feel there is a deep truth in that statement.
Within our Highlands community I have seen an outpouring of love and care. A community where people give of themselves and share their resources. It is truly admirable. However, in our community that has an estimated population of over 110,000 I came to realize that the more meetings and events of which I was a part, the more I witnessed the same caring faces. The problem with seeing the same caring faces is that they are only so many and can only do so much.
So, then what do the rest of our community members care about? Looking at some local Facebook pages I see getting a Chick-fil-A restaurant is clearly an important issue for our community members. Recycling, sure. Traffic issues, absolutely. But where is the outcry from our community members on topics such as child abuse, domestic violence, and trauma? What exactly are the boundaries that we, as community members, put on ourselves and our compassionate care? Is getting a Chick-fil-A more important than preventing child abuse and neglect?
Child abuse and neglect have no boundaries; neither does domestic violence, nor does psychological trauma. However, these particular community issues and concerns affect all of us in some way, and they are issues that we can all help prevent.
One in every seven children are abused and/or neglected, while approximately 20% of all marriages and intimate partnerships experience domestic violence. Additionally, one in five children witnesses violence in their family or their neighborhood, and an estimated 66% of children experience a traumatic event before age 16.
Traumatic experiences happen to people no matter what their socioeconomic level, race, gender, age, religion and social status, or what neighborhood they live in. Traumatic events may lead to adverse effects, including mental health issues (i.e. depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder), alcohol and drug use, and other behavioral, social and relationship issues.
Not all traumatizing events are preventable, but all child abuse, neglect and domestic violence incidents are. These experiences are especially traumatizing for children and can have adverse effects on our children’s lives. National data shows 20% of all teens experience depression before they reach adulthood, and according to National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people age 15 to 24. Almost 20% of high school students report having serious thoughts of suicide while 9% have made an actual attempt to take their lives. That’s 9 out of every 100 students.
Why am I not seeing more community members concerned about these numbers and getting involved with preventable measures? These children, teens, young adults and adults are part of our community, they are our family members, church families, friends, neighbors and co-workers; people we love and care about.
It’s time for our community to gain some more compassionate members to strengthen our community, because it’s only when we work together, creating safety and resiliency to prevent and heal trauma, that we will achieve a positive social change that will benefit each and every one in Highlands County.
Visit https://www.championforchildren.org/hope-for-highlands to see how YOU can get involved.
Anna M. Richard is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.