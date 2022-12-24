By the time you read this, Christmas will be only hours away. Hopefully, you’ll be prepared and able to relax and look forward to the coming holiday. If not, I feel your pain.
I am, at this point (a few days before Christmas) mostly ready for the day. Paul (our honorary son) plans to grill steaks for us and others. I am charged with bringing a green bean casserole and dessert.
I will get the things I need for dessert on Friday and plan to fix two pies on Christmas Eve. They are recipes I’ve used before and I’m cheating by buying premade pie crusts, so I don’t anticipate a problem.
It may surprise you that neither pie will have chocolate in it. Yes, I am still a chocoholic and am already enjoying my younger sister’s present of Fairytale Brownies, which are a treat I look forward to every year. But I decided to aim for something closer to traditional, so I plan to fix a Dutch apple pie and a key lime pie (OK, key lime isn’t exactly traditional, but it is well loved by those we’ll be dining with).
I think about Christmas this year. As usual, John and Amanda are spending time with her family for the holiday, and James will stay in Ohio. We’ll chat by phone and I’m hoping their Christmas cards will have gotten to them in time. I will try not to let them hear how much I miss them.
Christmas is a quiet affair in the Ware household. I admit to being a little bit of a Scrooge by not decorating. The problem is, it’s not important to those living here. I’m not willing to go to all the trouble if it isn’t a big deal to anyone.
Now, if the grandbabies were local, I’d feel differently. That would motivate me to put up a tree and decorate to a certain extent. But they aren’t, so I’m content to leave the decorations in their boxes for another year.
I’m not saying I’m down on Christmas. It can be a time of magic. I enjoy seeing my neighbors’ lights and décor. I am glad there is a time of year when much of the world at least thinks about Jesus. And it seems to evoke a kindness and generosity in many, though rudeness is not unheard of.
Even though we don’t get snow here, we can get pleasantly cooler temperatures this time of year. The heat and humidity of August becomes a memory, and Floridians hunt for the jackets and long-sleeved shirts they stored months ago.
And no, we don’t want snow here. We can look at pictures and videos of it in other places just fine, thank you very much.
Don and I traditionally trade Christmas stockings. Mine is old, from when I was a child. It has held up well over the years and the moves and I am quite fond of it. Don’s is newer, but I love looking for things to stuff in it for him. Usually I buy more than can fit in the stocking, and it is either wrapped or bagged and placed next to it.
Stockings are lain in the middle of the dining room table, where Gerry, who is half corgi and half Jack Russell terrier, can’t get them. So far, he has not figured out how to get on top of the table. I am grateful for that.
Whatever your plans, whatever your traditions, I hope your Christmas is a merry one. May you spend time with those you love and feel a touch of Christmas magic.