February is recognized as Career and Technical Education Month. Career and Technical Education, also known as CTE, serves as a starting point for hundreds of our students on their journey to a high-skill and high-wage career in a wide array of fields. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share information about just a few of our Career and Technical Education programs and give a glimpse into some of our exciting new options and opportunities for students.

Here in Highlands County schools, we have made it a priority to offer students pathways to careers that meet the ever-increasing demands of a growing county, region, and state. With more and more businesses and industries choosing the Sunshine State as a place to call home, we want to ensure that Highlands County graduates are prepared to succeed in a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive job market.

