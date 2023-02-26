February is recognized as Career and Technical Education Month. Career and Technical Education, also known as CTE, serves as a starting point for hundreds of our students on their journey to a high-skill and high-wage career in a wide array of fields. In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share information about just a few of our Career and Technical Education programs and give a glimpse into some of our exciting new options and opportunities for students.
Here in Highlands County schools, we have made it a priority to offer students pathways to careers that meet the ever-increasing demands of a growing county, region, and state. With more and more businesses and industries choosing the Sunshine State as a place to call home, we want to ensure that Highlands County graduates are prepared to succeed in a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive job market.
Students in Highlands County schools can currently choose from over 70 CTE courses within a variety of career clusters. These offerings start as early as middle school and span grades six through 12. CTE courses are housed within specialized Career Academies at each school.
Not only can students earn course credit, but they can also earn valuable industry certifications, many of which are stackable, meaning they build on one another to demonstrate that an even higher level of career readiness has been achieved. This lets prospective employers know that these students have demonstrated mastery of the skills needed to be successful in the workplace.
It would be impossible to highlight every CTE course offered to students, so here are a few highlights of both long-standing programs as well as new and exciting ones:
At Avon Park High School, two popular courses of study are the Academy of Engineering and Robotics and the Academy of Veterinary Science. Robotics features content such as robotic systems and design and robotic applications. Like other CTE courses, this is a hands-on and highly engaging program.
While robots may be cleverly programmed to complete predictable functions, a little less predictable is the way that an animal may behave in different settings. Students in the Veterinary Tech program, also at Avon Park High, are gaining skills and knowledge that will help them support and care for animals. This program is offered in four levels and includes a hands-on internship. The Doggie Day Care at Avon Park High provides a unique opportunity for vet tech students to gain real-world experience with dogs, and in return, the dogs enjoy the attention and pampering they receive.
There has been an exciting addition to the Academy of Agri-technology at Lake Placid High Schoolrecently, as a state-of-the-art Lincoln Welding Lab was installed. This lab will allow students to gain hands-on experience and learn the intricacies of welding and metal fabrication. A similar five-bay welding lab is set to be installed at Sebring High next month.
Sebring High School has recently had a significant upgrade to its Academy of Engineering and Robotics, refitting the classroom with new hardware to allow students to learn using the highest level of industry-standard engineering software. Students who master this will be able to transition to the workplace or a college program already possessing the skills to be successful at the next level.
Students in our Aerospace Engineering and Aviation Program will also be using this software as we have expanded our engineering offerings there and are planning for future program expansion. The offerings in this Career Academy are in high demand and we are excited to be able to offer this unique opportunity to an even greater number of students.
In addition to the few CTE Academies already mentioned, students may also pursue coursework in our Academy of Culinary Arts, Academy of Aerospace Technologies, Academy of Digital Design, Academy of Technology, and Academy of Business Education. Many of these areas involve rapidly changing technology. We strive to provide students with industry-standard hardware and software so that the skills they acquire will be relevant and applicable when transitioning to the workplace or post-secondary education.
In addition to the Career and Technical Education offerings provided to our students through our school-based career academies, we continue offering a robust selection of CTE programs at our Highlands Career Institute (HCI) at South Florida State College, provided through our partnership with SFSC. Students at the HCI spend a portion of their day in our academic classrooms housed on the SFSC campus and are instructed by our School Board of Highlands County teachers.
The second portion of an HCI student’s day consists of vocational instruction in one of the many technical education programs offered at the college. These students gain powerful, real-world skills in state-of-the-art labs and vocational classes.
I am incredibly proud of what we can offer our students in Highlands County. Ours is a small and relatively rural district compared to other districts in the state much larger than us; however, we give students opportunities to participate in programs that I am confident compete with other larger areas. Our school and district leaders are forward-thinking when planning to expand Career and Technical Education offerings. We are blessed to live in a community where local businesses and industries support our schools. Through careful planning on the part of the district and with the ongoing support of community partners committed to helping our students and their vocational preparation, there are more great things to come in Highlands County.
Career fields and post-secondary programs change as the needs of employers in our region and state change. We will continue to offer options and opportunities through our Career and Technical Education Programs that will give our students the tools to be successful once they cross our graduation stage and enter the next chapter of life. As we expand CTE offerings, I will provide further community updates so that readers can learn about the great things happening in Highlands County Schools.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.