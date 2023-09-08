There are certain words and phrases that will immediately resonate with a pilot or aviation enthusiast. “Oshkosh” is the word that identifies EAA’s AirVenture, which is an annual gathering of aircraft and those interested in aviation from all corners of the globe. It has grown from a modest simple gathering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, moved to Rockford, Illinois for more space and ultimately to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It is the world’s largest annual aviation gathering.
I have attended a number of times, and not as many as I wish I had, but it can be a life changing experience. It has been for me. I have seen it grow as my first visit was in the early ‘80s when I was in flight training. I have not been for a few years since the start of school here in Highlands County is right after the end of the Oshkosh week. The events are a bit too close for me to be able to have everything ready for our aviation and engineering students. Hopefully with some advance planning and delegation of some tasks I can attend in the near future.
It is hard to describe what the event is, its impact, and what it means to so many. If it has wings, a rotor, a turbine, or a propeller, an example of it is there on display or flying. Homebuilts, experimental, general aircraft of all types, military aircraft of past, current and future, aerobatic performers, and hundreds of vendors that support the aviation and aerospace industry are all a part of the event. Hundreds of education programs are offered so beyond filling your sight and senses with aviation wonders, you can learn many things to assist you in your aviation endeavors.
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 was a record-breaking event. Here is the recap from the General Aviation News. “We had a record-setting totals of campers, exhibitors, volunteers and more,” said jack Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association. “It was also a challenging year at times with weather, logistics, and other factors, which makes me even more proud of the efforts by our volunteers and staff to organize an outstanding event.”
Attendance: Approximately 677,000, up from 650,000 in 2022.
Total aircraft: More than 10,000 arrived at Oshkosh and area Airports. At Wittman alone, there were 21,833 aircraft operations, which was an average of 148 takeoffs/landing per hour when the airport was open. It is the world’s busiest airport for the week of AirVenture.
Total showplanes: 3,365, 1,497 vintage aircraft, 1,067 homebuilt, 380 warbirds, 194 ultralights, 134 seaplanes and amphibians, 52 aerobatic aircraft, and 141 rotorcraft.
Camping: More than 13,000 sites in the aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for an estimated 40,000 visitors. During some of my past visits I camped in our Airstream, and it was so much fun in the EAA campground.
Volunteers: More than 5,500, who contributed in excess of 250,000 hours.
Commercial exhibitors: 848
Forums, workshops, and presentations: More than 1,400 hosted during the week.
Social media, internet, and mobile: More than 18.3 million visited Oshkosh by EAA social media channels.
International visitors: 2,372 from 93 countries registered at the visitors’ tent.
The biggest challenge I experienced during the times I was there was deciding what to see and do. You could not get to everything you wanted to see and do. I believe every aviator and aviation enthusiast should go at least once. It could change your life.
EAA Chapter 1240 is having a pancake breakfast tomorrow at 8 a.m. at the Sebring Regional Airport, through Gate 24.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.