There are certain words and phrases that will immediately resonate with a pilot or aviation enthusiast. “Oshkosh” is the word that identifies EAA’s AirVenture, which is an annual gathering of aircraft and those interested in aviation from all corners of the globe. It has grown from a modest simple gathering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, moved to Rockford, Illinois for more space and ultimately to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. It is the world’s largest annual aviation gathering.

I have attended a number of times, and not as many as I wish I had, but it can be a life changing experience. It has been for me. I have seen it grow as my first visit was in the early ‘80s when I was in flight training. I have not been for a few years since the start of school here in Highlands County is right after the end of the Oshkosh week. The events are a bit too close for me to be able to have everything ready for our aviation and engineering students. Hopefully with some advance planning and delegation of some tasks I can attend in the near future.

