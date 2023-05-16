Why would a small rural county care that our institutions and norms are under attack? The dictionary defines norms as “an accepted standard or a way of behaving or doing things that most people agree with,” and institutions are defined as “patterns of behavior which become established over the course of time. The term ‘institution’ can also refer to important social entities such as the state, the church, the family, and the law, which operate along set patterns of behavior.”
Years ago, when I was working in developing countries, I was asked how the U.S. managed to settle disputes without unraveling, as often occurred in developing countries. I would reply that we once fought a civil war, but today (1981) we normally respected the Constitution and the rule of law. I used the example of umpires in baseball games. We may dispute a call, but we did not stop the game if we disagreed with the umpire.
“That was then, this is now,” author S. E. Hinton once wrote about the deteriorating relationship between two brothers, and it could apply to our respect for institutions today.
Starting at the top, respect for the Supreme Court is at an all-time low. Justices were appointed for political reasons rather than their knowledge of the Constitution. Recently, we discovered some justices were guilty of grievous corruption and conflict of interest.
Congress now has some elected representatives who seem prepared to harm the nation’s economy to gain power. Some see January 6 as a good thing. No respect for the umpire here.
Our executive branch is recovering from the attempted coup d’état by former President Trump. As I write this, our authoritative governor, Ron DeSantis, is polling second for the 2024 Republican nomination. The Republican Party of Reagan and the Bushes is becoming a faded memory.
If I were asked by my overseas friends if our checks and balances are still in place today, I am not sure how to answer them.
Florida is an example of some of the greatest damage to our institutions at the state level.
Enacted in 1967, Florida’s Government in the Sunshine Act quickly became a best practices model. The 2023 Florida Legislature did serious damage to this law by prohibiting information about the governor’s future and previous travel plans from being made public, which protects the governor from media questioning.
The Florida GOP took a big step toward privatizing state education by giving all kids access to vouchers to attend private schools. Religion has been reintroduced into schools by allowing the Classic Learning College Test. In the future, the state will reject diversity and equity initiatives.
By prohibiting most abortions at six weeks, DeSantis is undermining local medical institutions from carrying out their historic missions. Medical professionals have called for gun control, but the Florida GOP’s response is to enable concealed guns to be carried without a permit or training.
Home rule is also under attack in Florida. A direct assault on home rule that would greatly restrict the ability of local governments to provide essential services was ramped up this year. For example, if Sebring wanted to prevent the sale of AR-15s across the street from Sebring High School, the city no longer has authority to do so.
When institutions that have served us well are destroyed, the price could be our democracy.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.