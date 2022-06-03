At first one would think (the letter writer’s) first paragraph was leading into all of the mass shootings during that same weekend. Or possibly gun control. But comparing it to the Keystone pipeline and Green Energy Programs is an insult to those who died that weekend.
Yes, I’m sure anyone watching the news has seen cities being burnt and looters breaking into stores, and people being attacked on the streets. I don’t know if (the letter writer) recalls the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s, right to the present time, but these horrible activities have been here in the United States no matter who was or is President of the United States. Remember we have free will, so people will choose how they behave.
As for the extended shutdowns, well the facts speak for themselves. COVID-19 deaths have decreased, although the COVID-19 cases are increasing according to the CDC. People are getting sick, due to variants, but the vaccines have protected people from dying in greater numbers.
On to Critical Race Theory, (it) is a fancier name for history. We all learned about the Civil War, Lincoln freeing the slaves, Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March. History teaches us so much of the good things that happen, but also some of the bad things.
With regard to the Supreme Court Justices residences, well the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly.
(The letter writer) rants about store shelves being empty, gas prices going up – this is not just happening in the United States, it’s happening all over the world. Gas prices in Hong Kong at $10.87 per gallon and Monaco $9.23 per gallon, this in part due to the war in Ukraine.
(Fox5newssandiego.com) And oil companies here in the US are not at full production, remember during the pandemic oil prices fell and oil companies reduced production, because they weren’t making any money. No president can tell a private company what they can or cannot do, as long as they aren’t breaking the law.
COVID monies to bus illegals, stockpiling baby formula for illegals, (the letter writer) where are the facts? or are you making this up in order to insight [sic] people?
The United States isn’t the only country helping Ukraine. Canada since 2014 has provided more than $890 million in multifaceted assistance. (www.canada.ca) Canada’s federal government on April 17 of 2022, provides $500 million for lethal and nonlethal military assistance, 7,500 grenades and 4,500 M72 rocket launchers and soldiers to train the Ukrainian soldiers all in Poland. Plus Canada has taken in 14,000 refugees. And Canada’s fellow G7 countries have provided $!9.8 billion in aid to Ukraine. (Highlands News-Sun, May 21,2022).
As for Trump, he called Vladimir Putin a genius for his attack on Ukraine (Feb. 23, 2022, www.politico.com). Trump also withheld almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine following a July 25, 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. At that time, Trump wanted President Zelenskyy to investigate the Bidens. President Zelenskyy didn’t capitulate. (nypost.com) (the letter writer) mentioned the wall at the Mexican and U.S. border not being constructed. Trump had four years to get it done, what stopped him?
What Marxist Communist Party? Cuba maybe, but Cuba cannot import, or do you mean export, illegal immigrants? Cuba can export cigars.
(The letter writer) uses the phrase “pure evil” throughout her letter. (The letter writer) doesn’t know what “pure evil “ is, but the people of Ukraine do, and that’s Vladimir Putin. (The letter writer) has written numerous letters and they have the same theme, Trump won the election.
Joseph Alviano is a resident of Sebring.