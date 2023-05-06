This column is going to be a bit more serious than usual. And I am probably going to hurt some feelings today. But I got, as our parents might have said, a bee in my bonnet and I feel that I need to share my thoughts with my dear readers.
Recently I heard someone, who believes that our elections are rigged in favor of the Democrats, say we were going to have to adopt some of the opposition’s tactics in order to win elections.
This person didn’t appear to be talking about trying things that seemed to work but were still legal and ethical. They seemed to imply that we would have to stoop to some of the more questionable practices to get in power. Once in power, they felt that then things could be changed so that there would be no more monkey business.
Understand that this person, despite all the evidence to the contrary, believes that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump. If asked about his nastiness and bullying when it comes to his opponents, they might well shrug it off as, “He’s doing what he has to do.”
Whether this person realizes it or not, they are holding to a commonly held view – that if the cause is right, it really doesn’t matter what you do to make it succeed. In other words, the end justifies the means.
Let’s assume that there are shenanigans going on with our elections. Since human beings are involved, I am willing to cede that to a certain extent. Is the answer to commit our own dark deeds to combat what is going on? Where do we draw the line on that one?
And if the answer to defeating those who oppose is to become the very thing we cry out against, what have we won, really?
“But Laura,” some might say, “it’s the only way to save our country. If we don’t do everything we can, including the distasteful stuff, we’re doomed.”
Forgive me, but I’m going to preach a bit. In John 14:15, Jesus says, “If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.” My Bible doesn’t add, “unless you need to win an election. Then, anything goes.”
Our country is in trouble for sure. But not because of election fraud. That is a symptom. We are in trouble because people are not living godly lives. This country will be brought down not by ballot stuffing but by people turning their backs on right living.
The Bible talks about overcoming evil. Romans 12:21 reads, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” The solution to whatever we face isn’t by trying to outdo our opponents in wrong behavior. Rather, we need to do what is right, no matter what. Even if it seems to put us at a disadvantage with those we oppose. To do otherwise may mean we win the battle – but we will lose the war. And, as it says in Mark 8:36, “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul?”
A side note: Today (5/6/2023) I will be at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum (second floor) from 2-4 p.m. to sign books. The museum is on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park (enter through the double doors on the parking lot side).
I’ll have copies of my latest novel, “Death on the Air,” as well as some other books. This is sponsored by the Heartland Cultural Alliance, which has my gratitude for their work in this. I hope to see some of you there.