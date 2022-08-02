In early May, I titled one of my columns “What Is Your Story Worth?”, suggesting a company where you can pay $100 and write a year’s worth of columns to be made into a hard-cover book of up to 400 pages of anything you want to write about. Sounded like a dream come true to me. As my foster father would say, “That’s not chump change ...” meaning that is still a lot of money. Then Dan would usually continue with, “Is it money well spent?” I believe that it is, maybe more than ever right now. What think you?
Even after I finally signed up, I kept putting off writing anything even as friends started singing the praises of the Storyworth company. Two months ago, the company started sending me weekly suggestions for columns. Still I dragged my feet. Life intruded. Then came a whole list of thought-provoking subjects to choose from with an invitation to also choose my own subjects.
I think it was about mid-June when I finally got my act together. I have five chapters finished and three more in the really, really rough-draft stage. Saved on the site, these await my attention until the inspiration returns to add to them, rewrite them, make any changes I want or just delete them. I’m the boss of me in this undertaking. Great feeling. No pressure. Until I say “Yes, use this,” nobody will ever see any of it. I have a full year to get it done. I also like that you can put a different ‘slant’ on the subject matter of the title. Here’s what I chose to do with ‘What Are Your Special Talents?’:
The list of all the things I cannot do is long. I can’t remember names. I can remember your favorite color, your dog’s name, how you met your husband, where you grew up – and have not a clue what your name is! I am hopelessly disorganized. I have never been good at any sport. I can’t dance, can’t even sway to the music. Above all, I cannot speak in public – even with notes ‘writ large’ to refer to. I tend to veer off course, completely forget what point I wanted to make. Then, God help me, sometimes I convulse myself and I start to giggle. I used to do that when teenage boys tried to kiss me ‘Good Night’ at my front door as my father silently counted to 10 and then switched on the 100-watt overhead light.
Thankfully, what means the most to me is that I have come into my own as a writer. I am no artist but I can paint with words. I remember the first time (not all that long ago) when someone referred to me as ‘a writer.’ I was stunned. Now these words flow effortlessly from my own lips. I no longer blush or stammer when I say it, finally, comfortable with that defining statement. While this was life changing, it did not come easy. Now when I read what I was so proud of writing in my 30’s, I shudder and feel embarrassed that I ever considered it worth putting ‘out there’ for anyone else to read.
Early on, I was doing six to eight rewrites even of my emails. There was always a better word out there I should have used, a better way to make sense of what I wanted to say. For me, there are few things more important. I have what I call my ‘ah, ha’ moments all the time when I learn something about writing. I find myself using the lofty expression “growing in my craft of writing.” It sounds so pretentious, so ‘cringe worthy’ even to my own ears but I enjoy feeling that I am learning all the time, evolving.
What are your special talents? Think about it. List them. Own them. Take a deep breath. Straighten up and look someone in the eyes (even yourself in a mirror if need be) and just tell it like it is. I believe we are all capable of being writers. Find your words – and write them.
J.L. "Sam" Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.