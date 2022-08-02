In early May, I titled one of my columns “What Is Your Story Worth?”, suggesting a company where you can pay $100 and write a year’s worth of columns to be made into a hard-cover book of up to 400 pages of anything you want to write about. Sounded like a dream come true to me. As my foster father would say, “That’s not chump change ...” meaning that is still a lot of money. Then Dan would usually continue with, “Is it money well spent?” I believe that it is, maybe more than ever right now. What think you?

Even after I finally signed up, I kept putting off writing anything even as friends started singing the praises of the Storyworth company. Two months ago, the company started sending me weekly suggestions for columns. Still I dragged my feet. Life intruded. Then came a whole list of thought-provoking subjects to choose from with an invitation to also choose my own subjects.

Recommended for you