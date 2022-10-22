Once upon a time, I baked bread on a regular basis.
While I was living in Kansas (I think it was Kansas; we moved around quite a bit in the early ‘90s and it blurs together a little bit) a friend of mine gave me a recipe for sourdough bread, including starter. The starter, for those who don’t bake, was a liquid you “fed” every few days to keep the yeast in it active and added to your dough to make it rise and achieve that wonderful sourdough flavor.
The bread was popular in my house, and I made it often. At one point, I stopped – it might have been during a move and I lost the starter, I don’t know – and while I still have the recipe, I haven’t gotten around to starting things up again.
Like many of you, I have a bread machine. I use it sometimes to make chocolate chip banana bread. I can also make a tasty French bread with it, but again, it takes time, and I’m usually not inclined to go to the trouble.
I kind of miss it. Freshly baked bread is an aroma that is enticing and comforting at the same time. It’s one of the smells I love to sniff. It would be nice to have in my kitchen again.
I am not very artistic when it comes to bread. I can make a basic loaf-shaped bread and that covers my abilities. No braiding or shaping of the dough, unless you count pulling pieces of dough to make rolls, which doesn’t take much effort.
But I was very impressed with a mother and daughter team in California, who are competing in a local scarecrow contest. Catherine Pervan and her daughter Hannalee Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery in Bernicia, have gotten together a six-foot dough sculpture of Han Solo frozen in carbonite from the Star Wars movie “The Empire Strikes Back.”
According to the article I read at www.upi.com/Odd_news, photos of the sculpture (dubbed “Pan Solo”) on Facebook and Instagram went viral. Hannalee’s daughter told The San Francisco Examiner that people were smelling and poking Pan Solo, trying to figure out how it was made.
I’m wondering that as well. The article states the contest runs through Oct. 23. My question is, are there any preservatives in that dough? If not, it’s possible that Pan Solo will take on an unpleasant look and smell unrelated to what it’s portraying.
But this isn’t the first time the Pervans have been creative. They previously did bread sculptures of characters from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, that portrayed Din Djarrin, Grogru (Baby Yoda), and IG-11 – naming them “Pan-dough-lorian,” “Baby Dough-da,” and “Pandroid.”
My geek heart rejoices in finding people of my tribe. Even if it does seem corny.
I know it’s weird to think of a bread sculpture as a scarecrow, but I’m rooting for the Pervans to take first place. I do wonder what they plan to do with the sculpture after the 23rd. I’m not sure it’s been baked, or I’d be tempted to show up with a lot of butter and honey.
I hope they don’t do what my oldest son John did as a child with a batch of sourdough bread dough I’d left to rise on a kitchen counter. I caught him feeding it to our dog. Not sure Sparky liked it very much. I do know the dough got pitched, and John was instructed on what not to feed the dog.
All this talk about bread makes me want some. Maybe not a loaf, but I have a great recipe for popovers I might fix later this week. The smell of baking bread might be worth the trouble.