Before I even learned to drive, I ordered my very first car – Ford’s newest model – the ‘66 Mustang. It took the world by storm. It was a “girly” car and I was a “girly” girl. We were meant for each other, but it was to be a short-lived romance.
I remember sitting in the showroom choosing every single thing I wanted on this – my first car. I chose one from Column A, one from Column B ... all the way down the multiple pages. Dark Hunter Green exterior with the two-tone interior in an iridescent light green and cream with embossed Mustangs stampeding all across the back of the seats, wooden steering wheel and console, etc, etc, etc. I think it cost $4,400 in 1966.
Three years later – three months after I paid it off – I was in a head-on collision with a drunk in a big pick-up truck. Next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground as an Eastern Airlines (EAL) captain who had come upon the wreck was holding down the hem of my little scoop-necked, mini-skirted sundress with one hand and using the big palm of his other hand to apply pressure to a gaping wound from my hairline all the way back to the crown of my head. Poor Captain Pennypacker did his best to preserve my modesty. He actually needed a third hand. I still have the photo from the newspaper of my knight-in-shining-armor trying to protect me from the prying eyes of the crowd.
They put the still-unconscious truck driver and me side by side in the ambulance and gave me a very small infant to hold in my arms while we sped toward South Miami Hospital, red lights rotating and sirens screaming. The driver was supposed to be at work. Nobody knew whose baby it was until the next day. Blessedly, it was unharmed despite having flown out of the truck window and landing on the ground between our vehicles.
In the emergency room, a young cop stood asking me questions. They shaved my head as he filled out his paperwork. When he got to, “When’s your birthday?” I said, “Hey, today’s my birthday.” He tried again. Same response. Then he said, “Young lady, what is your date of birth?” I answered with my birthdate. He said, “Hey, today’s your birthday.” And it was ... in more ways than one.
I had been about a mile from my house that sunny day with four big bags of groceries that flew all over the little car. Vegetables and soup cans smacking into me here and there. My purse was not found until several days later.
The day before I went home from the hospital several young policemen arrived at my apartment having bagged up all my groceries and keeping them in their station kitchen for a few days. They also had my purse, found crammed under the dashboard with not a single thing missing from it. Their smiles faded quickly when my boyfriend opened the door. They did not stay long, didn’t even leave their names so I could thank them.
I came home with a fractured nose, 20 stitches in my head, five cracked ribs at the breastbone, a few damaged teeth and a split lip, various cuts and bruises, including an oddly-curved one shaped like the top of a can of Spam – and a severely broken knee. The ortho doctor said someday I would need a knee replacement. I had never heard of such a thing.
I got $150 for the car at the salvage yard. I think they only wanted the beautiful seats ... practically the only thing left intact.
Everything healed. I continued working as a flight attendant until EAL went out of business in 1991, taking my health insurance with it. Nobody would insure the only health problem I had ... that knee. Not that I could afford health insurance anyway.
Within about three weeks after I turned 66, I was sitting across from a doctor who looked like a teenager, signing every release form they put in front of me. Dr. Martin Roche had designed the revolutionary “robotic arm” for knee surgery and I was to be one of the first to benefit. When they rolled me up to the big white machine that looked about the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, there were about 40 orthopedic surgeons from around the United States there to observe. Because I had had to wait so long to qualify for the $70,000 surgery through Medicare, a perfect result was unlikely. I would be better but there was no guarantee how mobile I would be as I grew older. It was suggested I find a one-story house in advance of the inevitable.
All my life I have heard that things happen for a reason. I’m not thrilled with the events leading up to having to move from Broward County but I am happier here than I have ever been anywhere else in my long life. I say “If this is all there is to paradise, it will be enough for me.” I ought to know. I came pretty close to being able to make a comparison.