Before I even learned to drive, I ordered my very first car – Ford’s newest model – the ‘66 Mustang. It took the world by storm. It was a “girly” car and I was a “girly” girl. We were meant for each other, but it was to be a short-lived romance.

I remember sitting in the showroom choosing every single thing I wanted on this – my first car. I chose one from Column A, one from Column B ... all the way down the multiple pages. Dark Hunter Green exterior with the two-tone interior in an iridescent light green and cream with embossed Mustangs stampeding all across the back of the seats, wooden steering wheel and console, etc, etc, etc. I think it cost $4,400 in 1966.

