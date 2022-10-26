Citizens hiding behind one or more affiliations has been going on for thousands of years.
Ancient Rome had four teams (or factions) of chariot racing – red, white, blue, and green. Although the names weren’t inventive, support for a particular team was fierce. Gambling and riots in the stadiums and streets were common. Like today, the losing team frequently claimed they had lost because of a rigged game.
Identification with these teams was so strong it has been passed down to modern societies in the colors found on countries’ flags. The most common colors are red, white, blue and green.
Today, loyalty to a political group is threatening the very foundation of the United States Constitution. George Washington was right in his disdain for political parties.
The oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States is taken by every president, senator, representative, judge, governor, state legislator, school board member, county commissioner, city council member, and all members of the US military. There is no oath to preserve and protect a political group or individual. Fidelity to party or person is eclipsing duty to country.
All political affiliations are guilty of placing self interest over good of the nation. It was once said that “politics stops at the water’s edge”. That is no longer true. When a favored candidate is in power, their every action is justified. Team sport mentality sets in and we are lost in the fog of political rancor. Single issue voters further complicate an already flawed system. A successful nation does not hitch its wagon to one issue or one Constitutional amendment.
The United States spends less than one penny out of every dollar in the budget on military and humanitarian foreign aid. Voters ignore foreign aid if their party is in power. When the other party is in power, lies spread that foreign aid is up to 25 pct of the federal budget when, in fact, it is less than 1 pct.
The electoral college is defended as the greatest way to elect a president by members of the party who won that process. The Democrats lost the 2016 presidential election in the electoral college. The Democratic party’s cry for electoral reform was heard around the country. Even the party’s nominee called for a nationwide election where the person with the most votes would win.
In 2016, the Republicans won the electoral college count and defended the system. According to them, the founders were genius for having put in place an 18th century election system for the 21st century.
Fast forward four years and the positions heard were exact opposites. Democrats believed the electoral system was perfect. Republicans believed it was antediluvian and in desperate need of reform.
Both political groups are guilty of defending their self interest first. If convenient, they may consider defending the U.S. Constitution.
Do not be fooled into believing it is only one political affiliation that is guilty of not protecting the Constitution which has survived longer than any government on Earth. Democrats and Republicans are equally deceitful when presenting an argument for their policies or candidate. Almost never does their reasoning defend the Constitution.
Even if the country’s name remains the same, the internal government can fall and be replaced with a totalitarian, communist, or fascist government. Failing to protect our Constitution is the first step toward its loss.
Horace Markley is a resident of Sebring.