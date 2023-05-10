Sometime after the American Revolution, John Adams said, “You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom ... I hope you will make a good use of it.” And make good use of our freedom, we must. But the reality is, we can’t ‘pay it back.’ So here’s a thought, how about we pay it forward?

Perhaps you are wondering, how do we do pay it forward? Our Founding Fathers no longer live. You are correct; they don’t. But our inheritance of liberty they paid so dearly for with their grit, their perseverance, and even their lives, most certainly does. And it’s up to us to keep that inherited light of freedom, gifted to us from our Founding Fathers, burning bright. No easy task, especially in recent years, which means more of us need to help tend the light.

Recommended for you