Sometime after the American Revolution, John Adams said, “You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom ... I hope you will make a good use of it.” And make good use of our freedom, we must. But the reality is, we can’t ‘pay it back.’ So here’s a thought, how about we pay it forward?
Perhaps you are wondering, how do we do pay it forward? Our Founding Fathers no longer live. You are correct; they don’t. But our inheritance of liberty they paid so dearly for with their grit, their perseverance, and even their lives, most certainly does. And it’s up to us to keep that inherited light of freedom, gifted to us from our Founding Fathers, burning bright. No easy task, especially in recent years, which means more of us need to help tend the light.
How do we begin to pay it forward and nourish that light? I submit we begin by ensuring we educate, as objectively as possible, not only ourselves, but the generations that will follow. We need to know our true history. We need to know how our country came to be The United States of America. We need to know at least the major events since that remarkable day in Philadelphia, July 4, 1776 right up to this very moment. And we need to know how our government works, especially what our Constitution says, while keeping in mind these words of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “A constitution, as important as it is, will mean nothing unless the people are yearning for liberty and freedom.” That yearning is the light we must keep strong. And we are aware that is more difficult today than we ever expected because there are some in our country who actually are trying to dim, and possibly extinguish, that light of freedom.
Perhaps you also wonder, why should we pay it forward? The short answer is: If we don’t, our country will be lost to those who want to impose their own agenda. We must educate, debate and discuss with our children and grandchildren, what these United States offer and what responsibilities they will face in their adult world to safeguard this gift of freedom. Specifically, we must educate them about making wise choices – from selecting a college or university, to securing a meaningful job, to voting for our leaders, to name but a few. And for them to make those wise choices, we must teach them to be attentive listeners, not just to hear words, but to understand their meanings – both obvious and subtle – so when they walk into a voting booth, they will vote for the candidate who has proven his integrity and shown how his policies will best serve our country, not for the candidate who perhaps had the best sound bites or many friends with deep pockets.
I close with prophetic words from news reporter and director of The United States Office of War and Information during World War II, Elmer Davis. “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
Millie Anderson is a resident of Sebring.