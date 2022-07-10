The door slammed behind Sara and she jumped. Her heart began to beat fast and she felt dizzy. She squeezed her daughter Ellen’s hand harder but other than that she just couldn’t move. She felt frozen in place and her eyes shut. With the bang of the door echoing in her ears she felt scared. Flashing in her mind she could see glimpses of her past, something very uncomfortable, something dark and painful; the trauma of her past. The slam of the door behind her had triggered a trauma memory and she was experiencing a flashback (a vivid experience in which an individual can relive some aspects of a traumatic event or feel as if it is happening right now).
The echoing sounds Sara heard in her head felt unbearable. “This is not real, this is not real, this is not real.” She tried to concentrate on her thoughts to help clear her mind of those terrifying memories. She went through the steps of deep breathing in her mind, but as she took her first breath, she suddenly heard someone talking to her in a stern and demanding tone. “Lady, I asked you what you needed help with?”
Sara opened her eyes. The man at the front desk looked irritated. Sara felt as though the man’s stern voice and angry eyes pierced right through her. Ellen suddenly tugged at her side, “Mommy, why are you not answering the man, what’s wrong?” The sound of her daughter’s voice quickly put her in motion. She dried her tears off and she peered down at her daughter and faked a smile in an effort to be reassuring. Sara looked back up at the man and said in a shaky voice, “I need help with my bill, I don’t understand the charges.”
The man behind the desk had nothing but an uncaring and stern look about his face. Sara avoided his gaze by looking down at her hand instead. She reached into her jean pocket and pulled out a wrinkled paper. Fumbling with the paper, Sara glanced towards the man in the hope of getting some help, but he had already lost his last ounce of patience; he took a step towards her, grabbed Sara’s arm and brusquely snatched the crumpled paper out of her hand. A sinking feeling overwhelmed Sara and she panicked. Frantically, she spun around and ran out the door, and with a tight-gripped hand she pulled a confused and scared little Ellen with her.
Psychological trauma. Trauma is a person’s emotional response to a distressing experience. There are not many of us, if any, who go through life without experiencing a traumatic event. Some of us will have the resilience to “bounce back” and not have any concerns with these experiences but many will have short-term and/or long-term adverse effects. No matter what the trauma experience is, or when it occurred in life, trauma affects everyone differently. If untreated, a mental health diagnosis such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Acute Stress Disorder (ASD), or Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD) might be established. No matter what the adverse effects are, people all around us in our community, just like Sara, suffer adverse effects from trauma. However, instead of hurting our fellow community members more, we can all be part of preventing trauma and re-traumatization, provide hope and healing, and create a community of understanding and compassion!
Anna M. Richard is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.