In a series of columns, I’ve been trying to help readers understand America’s challenges in having a thoughtful dialogue about LGBTQ issues. I’ve tried to present both sides of the discussion.
I’ve received a large volume of emails from a wide spectrum of readers. Almost every correspondence – left, right and middle – was thoughtful and polite. Thank you.
I initially tried to describe how traditionalists don’t understand how it is possible to go from 3% LGBT in the Boomer generation to over 20% in Generation Z. I suggested those on the left should try to understand why traditionalists feel afraid.
In the next column, I wrote about some on the right’s unwillingness to try and understand those on the left and a minority on the right’s willingness to use this issue as a cultural war issue.
My next column was again written for my friends on the left – particularly those who are part of a minority. I wanted them to understand the fear religious traditionalists on the right have as they, too, become a minority in America. In this column, I want to go back to my friends on the right to ask them to consider empathy for those whose behavior they don’t agree with for religious purposes.
“Good Morning! (wrote one of our readers) I read your ‘Seek First to Understand’ article this morning. First of all, I enjoy reading what you write and typically agree with what you say. It is not lost on me that you’re attempting to ‘reach across the aisle.’ And this article is coming from a place of listening to the radical right and left.
“The growing number of people coming out as LGBTQIA+ has nothing to do with a ‘decline of moral values.’ It is quite easy to see that while we still have a long way to go, people feel safer to come out than they did 50 years ago. This is why each generation has a higher percentage of reported LGBTQIA+ individuals.
“In the ‘60s and before, a policeman could put their hand down your pants to make sure you were wearing clothing ‘appropriate for your genitalia.’ If you weren’t, you would be jailed and often physically abused. Gay people would be jailed, raped, murdered, beaten, and kicked out of establishments. Gay marriage was illegal. It makes sense a lot of the self-identifying numbers were lower 50-plus years ago. Their lives depended on being discreet.
“I myself just came out this past year. I am a 35-year-old Millennial. The radical right wants to believe we live in a society where everyone is brainwashed to be gay and it is super easy to change your identity. My experience is to the contrary. I was attracted to women at a young age, but because of the Conservative Christian circle I ran in, it was drilled into my head it was wrong and something to push way down.
“I was shamed, blackmailed, and given conversion therapy counseling to ‘fix me.’ It made me very depressed and I had suicidal thoughts. Finally, I was done with lying and hiding who I was, and came out. I lost most of my friends.
“I had several people message me they were also LGBTQIA+ but too afraid to come out. All of this to say, the percentages of people who are out does not truly reflect how many people are actually gay. The number would be much higher if we weren’t scared, shunned, and shamed.
“Furthermore, as a queer woman, I am sick and tired of straight people arguing about whether or not I have the right to exist (and why I exist) and love my wife. They have not lived in my shoes, they have absolutely zero concepts of the incredibly hard journey I went on to accept my sexuality. It is hurtful.” A
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .