“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” – Dr. Seuss
Volunteers are a valuable resource in myriad settings in our communities; though they don’t receive monetary compensation. So why do they do it? Recently I attended a meeting of citizens volunteering for political candidates. The ages of the people ranged from 15 to 80. I asked them why they dedicated so much time to help and why they chose the candidates they did. Each responded without hesitation. They do it because they care deeply about our state and our country, and want to do more than talk the talk. They want to walk the walk. Specifically, they want to inform voters about what’s at risk and ensure they have access to more than TV ads and incomplete reporting. And they want people to understand it’s okay to disagree. Open discussion is healthy; suppressing free speech is not.
They believe their volunteer hours are well-spent as they raise community awareness about issues, and candidates’ positions on those issues. One of the seniors said, “There still are a lot of people who simply aren’t well-informed, and most of what they know comes from TV ads and reporters who don’t always present both sides of issues. For example, some newscasters report Republicans are anti-immigration. Not true. We do support immigration — when it’s done according to our laws.”
Another senior explained illegal immigration isn’t hurting only the southern border states, though they certainly are harmed far more than other states, and applauded Governor DeSantis’ action of sending illegal immigrants to places that labelled themselves as sanctuaries. “Afterall,” he explained, “those sanctuary sites are the ones whose leaders publicly announced that people entering our country illegally would be welcomed there.” He added, “It’s a good thing people are talking about it now and hearing accurate reports.” Around the table, heads nodded in agreement and a lady added, “We see here DeSantis keeping another promise — working for the well-being of Floridians.”
A 16-year-old addressed why voting for dedicated Republicans, like Ron DeSantis and Marco Rubio, is crucial this November. She said they “get us;” they listen to people, even those with whom they may disagree. “I volunteer for Conservatives like Governor DeSantis and Senator Rubio because “we have shared values; they put family first, protect the sanctity of life, and support our Constitution.” A 15-year-old explained she volunteers for Conservatives because, even though she’s too young to vote right now, it’s imperative voters are aware of and understand the issues. She emphasizes there’s a lot at stake and how they cast their votes will affect generations to come.
Another issue of concern raised is our support for Israel. It was impressive to see people of such varying ages understand the importance of strengthening our bond with Israel, our strongest ally in the Mid-East. The group acknowledged Senator Rubio has repeatedly made clear his support for Israel.
As the discussion wound down, the group presented one question for each candidate.
Senator Rubio: Does your position on school vouchers include having the allotted money follow the individual student?
Representative Demings: Why are you unwilling to support even a few meaningful restrictions on abortion, and you do support aborting the life of a full-term baby?
Governor DeSantis: Many elementary school students are absent through no fault of their own. What plan would you implement to improve attendance in elementary schools?
Representative Crist: Why should we vote for you when your voting record shows you vote solely along party lines, no matter the issue or the consequence?
Rep. Franklin: Will you follow Commitment To America in Congress?
Atty General Moody: You’ve done a lot, but what more can you do to secure election integrity?
Ag. Commissioner Candidate Simpson: How would you spend the $10 million allotted for hurricane relief?
Summing up, the binding thread of these conversations wraps itself around two questions: Which candidates have integrity? And, while weaving integrity back into our collective soul, how would each candidate unite, no, reunite, us? From wide-eyed teenagers to golden year seniors, these volunteers understand the intentionally imposed divisiveness of the past two years. They have stepped up with action that shows they care “a whole awful lot” and want to be a part of positive change — beginning at the ballot box. More of us need to do the same on November 8th. If we don’t, we’ll pay a dreadful price. President Reagan said it well, “If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” All of us who care “a whole awful lot” must not let that happen.
Millie Anderson is a resident of Sebring.