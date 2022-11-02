“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” – Dr. Seuss

Volunteers are a valuable resource in myriad settings in our communities; though they don’t receive monetary compensation. So why do they do it? Recently I attended a meeting of citizens volunteering for political candidates. The ages of the people ranged from 15 to 80. I asked them why they dedicated so much time to help and why they chose the candidates they did. Each responded without hesitation. They do it because they care deeply about our state and our country, and want to do more than talk the talk. They want to walk the walk. Specifically, they want to inform voters about what’s at risk and ensure they have access to more than TV ads and incomplete reporting. And they want people to understand it’s okay to disagree. Open discussion is healthy; suppressing free speech is not.

