Our back yard pergola is a magical place. We have two Adirondack chairs surrounded by vines and flowers where Becky and I can sit with a fresh cup of coffee, chat about the day, and watch the dogs play.
My oldest daughter Elisabeth and I were sitting under the pergola a few weeks ago, and it was a treat spending time with just the two of us. Most of the time when her family comes down from Wisconsin to service the bee hives that she and her husband Brad store here in Florida for the winter, it is rare that she and I have more than a few minutes at a time to spend chatting.
The grandkids were with Becky working on the agility course with our Aussie Piper, Brad was off getting some equipment, so it was Elisabeth and me enjoying some extended time together. I took the opportunity to share how proud I was of her, as she is home schooling three great kids, running a commercial honey bee business with her husband, and a hundred other tasks as a mom and wife.
The topics were wide and varied, but a question she asked caught me by surprise and I had to think about the answer. The question had come up with some of her friends, and she wanted to know my response. “What years in your life did you enjoy the most?”
It was an interesting question, and I had to think about it. I have had an amazing run on this spinning orb around the sun, and have done most everything I ever wanted to do or explore. I hope to have some additional years left to do some things not done yet or re-explore some adventures. But what were some of the best periods of time?
People, places and adventures have been a constant theme all my life, but how do you narrow down the best years? I would have to say my 30’s and creeping into my 40’s. (I met Becky when I was 40, so that has to be a benchmark.) The 30’s was when I worked for the National Park Service, learned to fly, and settled in to some of my lifelong passions of teaching and working with some mentors who helped shape who I am today.
There were good and bad times, but overall, more good than the other. One thing I did say to Elisabeth was I wish I had acquired the wisdom I now have when I was 30-something. Most of us can relate to that. You learn by doing, and I have had a bunch of “doing” along the way.
I have been fortunate to have had skills that helped me achieve many of my goals, and with that success, I lost track of who was really in charge. I was not me. I was the Lord, and when I came to acknowledge that, life really started to blossom. It took much longer than it should have, but I finally saw the light.
Another significant point in my early 40’s was surviving cancer when I was told I was not expected to get well. The Lord has kept me around and provided me with a clarity of purpose I didn’t have before. Nelson Henderson’s quote: “The true meaning of life is to plant trees; under whose shade you do not expect to sit”. That is what we as teachers do every day with our students. Every day is a bonus, and I try to make the best of it.
Our current world is divided and it would be easy to get pulled into the discourse. Do I have strong opinions on what should be done and how it might happen? Of course, I do, and I have spent many years in various venues to help form my perspective. What I will not do, is let any frustration over other’s points of view distract me from what I can control and what good I can do every day.
So, when I think of it, my 70’s might be a pretty good time period too. I’m setting my sights on the 80’s.
What have been your best times in life, and are some of them yet to come?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.