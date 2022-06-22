Before I begin to talk about today’s topic, I would like to say how very much I appreciate those of you who have come to the health department and mentioned that you enjoy these articles. The team here is just tickled that you are really reading about the work they do and those who you have spoken with do let me know. So, a big Thank You!
So, on to today’s topic: personal emergency preparedness.
As you are no doubt aware, hurricane season begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30 each year. Most of us have been through several seasons, at least, but those of you who are new to tropical storms will hopefully gain some insight into how best to be ready should our area be impacted by a severe storm or actual hurricane. I guarantee this is a when-not-if scenario.
Let me share some very good resources on personal preparedness with you. Naturally, my favorite site is the FloridaHealth.gov website where you can find a wealth of information under the Programs and Services drop down menu by selecting Emergency Preparedness & Response. Here you will find many links to information on such things as building an emergency supply kit for yourself and family members (including pets), making a plan for those you are responsible for, preparedness with children, and information about special needs sheltering for those who may need it. Ready.gov and FloridaDisaster.org are also excellent resources and can be accessed through the Florida Health website. Other excellent sites are redcross.org and fema.gov. As you can see, there are many places to find the information you need.
Because the Florida Department of Health in each county is responsible for staffing special needs shelters, it is a primary focus for our team this time of year. Special needs shelters in each community are where people who are dependent upon electricity for life-sustaining equipment or refrigeration for medications can go during storms to be sure they are safe. These would be folks who use oxygen or other breathing machines, or have conditions, such as diabetes, that may require medication to be refrigerated. Special needs shelters are dedicated locations in each county that have either installed generators or are capable of having a portable generator hooked up that will provide enough power to maintain the building through any power loss during and immediately after storms. In Highlands County, the designated special needs shelter is the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
Those who feel they may need to come to the special needs shelter during an emergency are asked to fill out an application, which can be found on the Highlands County website at www.highlandsfl.gov. If you have questions about special needs sheltering, Lorie Jackson is the DOH-Highlands Preparedness Planner and has over two decades of experience in public health. I also understand that Highlands County is giving public presentations on personal preparedness and has a link to the 2022 All Hazards Guide on their website.
As with each hurricane season, we all hope that the weather cooperates and storms pass us by. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes we’re not that lucky. Please take time now to prepare. Make a plan. Build an emergency supply kit. Make a family communications plan. Know where and when to go if you have to evacuate. Make a go-bag. Take precautions around your home. Attend a presentation or call us and ask questions. Above all, plan to be safe.
