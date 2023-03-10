I was late coming to social media, and as the platforms developed, I was busy enough with full days of teaching, lesson plans and keeping all the machines in my school shop running. As time went on, and when I sort of retired, I got on Facebook. I was able to reconnect with many friends that up that point were consistently on the Christmas card list with the annual letters and photos.
When I would post an article I wrote for the paper on my FB page, some of the connected friends got a glimpse of what I was up to. That has been very rewarding to reconnect with many folks I went to school with and shared many other adventures. I also learned to filter out much of the discourse and nonsense that gets posted.
One of the great re-discoveries was Frankie. Frank was a fraternity brother in our professional/social fraternity Phi Beta Kapa at Trenton State College in New Jersey. Yes, I’m a Jersey boy, and to some who know me, that may explain a lot.
Frank and I spent four years together learning to be industrial arts teachers. Frank majored in auto mechanics, I majored in graphic arts and drafting, although we were required to take classes in all the disciplines, so we were certified teachers in all areas of industrial arts. It was the best training I ever had. There was not much we could not do and can still do.
Our fraternity was a great group, and we were associated with the Industrial Education and Technology Department of the college directly. During my and Frank’s senior year we served as co-pledge masters to initiate the new group of potential fraternity brothers. We were not radical and out of control like some fraternities, but we had our moments. One of the things Frank and I had to be careful of was being kidnapped by the pledge class. It was a traditional challenge for the pledges to try and do it, and when I had my guard down one night, they got me. I put up a good effort fight them off, but the 15 to 1 the odds were not in my favor. A hood over my head and about an hour later I found myself handcuffed to a telephone pole out in the middle of nowhere in the dark of the night. It was going to be a long night.
Little did I know that Frank had witnessed the whole capture and was smart enough not to intervene but to follow them to see where they would take me. Minutes after they left me, Frank came and cut me loose and we were on our way back to Trenton.
The pledges went to the local watering hole to celebrate their victory and when the ring leaders and some others came back to their house hours later, I was there in their kitchen with my feet up on the kitchen table drinking my own beer. The stunned look on their faces was priceless and with their now compromised condition from their celebrating, I was in no fear of being recaptured. I still smile when I remember the expression on their faces when they came into the kitchen.
A number of us from PHI Beta Kapa rented a three-story row house in downtown Trenton. It was a sweet set-up. I was up on the third story loft with my best friend Ed from high school who was at Trenton as a physical ed major. We had a good thing when some of the underclassmen would go home for the weekend and their moms would send them back with groceries, which we would all share during the week in addition to the community shopping we all would do.
Late one Saturday night I found myself locked out and all the pounding on the doors would not wake anyone. I saw there was an open window on the second floor. The buildings were only a few feet apart, so I used my rock climbing skills to use opposite feet and hands to shimmy my way up to the second floor and go through the window into Al’s room. My only fear was Al’s bed was right next to the window and I was afraid he would wake up and knock me down from the second floor. I carefully crawled over the bed. Al didn’t wake up. I then went upstairs to bed.
The next day at our usual Sunday morning breakfast I asked why no one had heard me pounding on the doors? I told them how I got in and they didn’t believe me. So, I had to go outside and do it again. All that work I did in the outdoor summer adventure program with the inner-city youth from Trenton paid off. Frank just looked at me and shook his head.
Frank recently seemed to drop off of Facebook and we had not spoken on the phone for some time. I called him and found that my brother, my friend, and the man who stood with me when I got married, was now battling stage four cancer. He knows of my battles with cancer, so we just went right to the important stuff of the journey he was now on and where I have been before. We are in frequent contact, on his timeframe. He is doing well and the medications are helping but it is brutal. He and I are in this battle together, and we are at peace with it all. It is all a matter of perspective to take stock of your life and those in it. If you feel like you would like to say a prayer or two for Frankie, it would be most welcome.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.