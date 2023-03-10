I was late coming to social media, and as the platforms developed, I was busy enough with full days of teaching, lesson plans and keeping all the machines in my school shop running. As time went on, and when I sort of retired, I got on Facebook. I was able to reconnect with many friends that up that point were consistently on the Christmas card list with the annual letters and photos.

When I would post an article I wrote for the paper on my FB page, some of the connected friends got a glimpse of what I was up to. That has been very rewarding to reconnect with many folks I went to school with and shared many other adventures. I also learned to filter out much of the discourse and nonsense that gets posted.

