Pickleball, played with paddles on indoor or outdoor courts, has exploded in popularity in recent years. More than 4.8 million “picklers” play the sport in the U.S., according to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. The popularity of the sport grew by nearly 40% in the last two years, making it the fastest-growing sport.

The pickleball craze is even getting the Stephen Colbert treatment, with charity the winner. Colbert hosted the CBS TV show “Pickled,” described as a sports-comedy special centered on a celebrity pickleball tournament. Among the celebrity pickleball players were Dierks Bentley, Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Sugar Ray Leonard who battled it out on the 44-by-20 feet courts to win the coveted Colbert Cup.

