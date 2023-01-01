Pickleball, played with paddles on indoor or outdoor courts, has exploded in popularity in recent years. More than 4.8 million “picklers” play the sport in the U.S., according to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. The popularity of the sport grew by nearly 40% in the last two years, making it the fastest-growing sport.
The pickleball craze is even getting the Stephen Colbert treatment, with charity the winner. Colbert hosted the CBS TV show “Pickled,” described as a sports-comedy special centered on a celebrity pickleball tournament. Among the celebrity pickleball players were Dierks Bentley, Will Ferrell, Emma Watson and Sugar Ray Leonard who battled it out on the 44-by-20 feet courts to win the coveted Colbert Cup.
So how is the pickleball craze impacting Highlands County? We are hearing the same rise in popularity that is happening throughout the US. A year ago, we counted about 50 pickleball courts in Highlands County, and we see more pickleball courts coming this year or being refurbished, which includes:
- Country Club of Sebring is putting in eight new pickleball courts that will be ready by February 2023. The courts will be open to the public with a Highlands County Tennis Association (HCTA) membership fee plus yearly court fee. They will also offer a pay-as-you-play option. HCTA will manage scheduling the courts as players will need to book times. Plenty of parking is nearby, as well as the Albatross Restaurant. There are no lights for these pickleball courts, but they are considering them for the future.
- City of Sebring has issued an intent to award a contract for tennis courts to be re-purposed into pickleball courts at Charlie Brown Park. There will be six pickleball courts plus a warmup single court. The contractor will not be able to begin the work until late February. The pickleball courts will be in place of the current tennis courts and will be open to the public.
- Spring Lake is under contract for six courts to be installed in the early part of 2023 with a projected completion targeted for May. They will be located on the site of the current tennis courts at Pine Breeze Park. The courts will be available dawn to dusk and managed by the district’s parks department and the Spring Lake Pickleball Club. Partial funding for the courts is coming from the county’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee; the remainder from Spring Lake Parks reserves. The courts will be open to the public during specified times.
- Sun ‘N Lake Sebring has pickleball courts beside the Island View Restaurant. There are eight newly resurfaced pickleball courts (tri-color) and a dually striped court for tennis or pickleball, also newly resurfaced. The facility also has two shade pavilions, water station, and private restrooms. Play on the courts is free to Sun ‘n Lake residents; day passes and non-resident memberships available to non-residents. All guests – resident or non-resident – must visit the Recreation Office (3500 Edgewater Drive) before using the facility. A waiver of liability must be signed, and guests will be provided with an access card or day pass
- The Town of Lake Placid is in the initial stages of considering constructing pickleball courts at their Lake June property. No formal plans have been developed to date.
Visit Sebring has coordinated several meetings to talk about the future of pickleball in Highlands County. We even visited the Lakeshore Mall to see if one of the anchor spaces could be converted to an indoor pickleball facility. Unfortunately, we were told that the mall owner is only interested in traditional retail space for those stores. We know it is a popular sport for many of our year-round and seasonal residents. But as the game (and facilities) grow in Highlands County, how can we ensure that these facilities are also tourism drivers and benefiting the local economy by attracting tourists who infuse money into the Highlands County economy?
For Highlands County to attract significant pickleball tournaments that bring tourism dollars to the area, we know that we need at least 16 pickleball courts in one location. That is the minimum number of courts that tournament planners are looking for. The more courts, the larger the pickleball tournament we could attract. No tournament planner with a large event would consider bringing a pickleball tournament to the area with a lesser number of courts or with courts spread out over multiple locations. In addition, a differentiator for Highlands County (versus other locations looking to attract pickleball tournaments) could be having a minimum of 16 indoor pickleball courts in one location where play could take place despite the weather.
Visit Sebring has contracted the services of the Huddle Up Group to conduct a facility study and determine if we need a multi-use facility (that could house indoor pickleball courts) and, if so, what events we could host there. Stay tuned for the study findings, which will be released in May 2023.
