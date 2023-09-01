According to the Merriam Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Pioneer is “a person or group that originates or helps open up a new line of thought or activity or a new method or technical development”. We presently have eight in our Aviation and Engineering high school program at the Sebring Regional Airport. They are Austin Hill, Caden Clarke, Bo Ward, Joel Smith, Jayden Garrett, Elisabeth Taylor, Jude Halpern and Miguel Espinoza.
These eight students are pioneers and fit the definition perfectly. They are returning students to our program with one or more years in the program behind them. When they were offered the opportunity to open a new activity area and leave the existing program structure, they jumped at the chance.
It is not that they were unhappy with their involvement in the program; they wanted more and a directed approach to their future goals and career track. They were selected because of their past participation, leadership and self-motivation to learn and do more. That is precisely what they are doing.
These students have been “detailed” to various airport businesses to gain hands-on skills under the guidance of FAA Certified Technicians in areas of Airframe, Powerplant, and Avionics. The hours and activities that our “Pioneer Eight” complete are documented in an official logbook that will be presented to the FAA in the future when the students need to provide documentation of the required hours and experiences to qualify for their own FAA Certified Technician Certificate.
Austin Hill, Caden Clarke, Bo Ward, and Elisabeth Taylor are working with Carter Aircraft (Airframe) and JB Engines (Powerplant). The four students split hours between both shops to get a complete experience. At JB Engines, they will be building a Lycoming 0-360 aircraft engine valued at over $50,000. The engine will be auctioned at the Sun-N-Fun airshow this coming spring. After the cost of building the engine is recovered from the sale, the profits will go back to the program to build the next engine project. Joel Smith is working with Lockwood Aviation in the airframe and powerplant area while working on AirCams and other aircraft coming to Lockwood Aviation. Many aircraft coming to Lockwood Aviation are Rotax powered. This will provide Joel with a unique opportunity to learn about Rotax aircraft powerplants and their applications in aviation.
Jayden Garrett, Elisabeth Taylor, and Miguel Espinoza will be working with two businesses. The first is Duc Propeller, the French composite propeller company. The Sebring Regional Airport is the United States headquarters for Duc Propeller. As Duc expands their operations in Sebring, our students will have a unique opportunity to be a part of Duc’s future and a potential career path for our students. An interesting cross-over is that Duc has a contract with Embraer Aircraft to produce the rotors for Embraer’s Vertical Lift Air Taxi aircraft. The Embraer Air Taxi aircraft is also a part of the Fusion 360 Engineering curriculum we are providing in partnership with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Jayden was in our engineering program last year and is familiar with the Embraer Air Taxi aircraft. Sometimes I must pinch myself to see how all these opportunities and options develop for our students.
In addition to working with Duc balancing and installing propellers and rotors, the students will be working with Justin Smith at Hendricks Field Avionics. They will be installing and servicing aircraft avionics and logging hours with Duc and Hendricks Field Avionics for their FAA certification.
Our Pioneer Eight will be paving the way for others to follow as there are additional opportunities at the Sebring airport for our students to gain practical hands-on real-world experience in areas of their interest. Their activities could also lead to a high skill, high wage career.
We want to express our appreciation to JB Engines, Carter Aircraft, Lockwood Aviation, Duc Propeller, Hendrick Field Aviation, and the Sebring airport for helping us provide these options and opportunities for our students. Pioneers lead the way and great things happen from the paths they blaze for others to follow.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.