According to the Merriam Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Pioneer is “a person or group that originates or helps open up a new line of thought or activity or a new method or technical development”. We presently have eight in our Aviation and Engineering high school program at the Sebring Regional Airport. They are Austin Hill, Caden Clarke, Bo Ward, Joel Smith, Jayden Garrett, Elisabeth Taylor, Jude Halpern and Miguel Espinoza.

These eight students are pioneers and fit the definition perfectly. They are returning students to our program with one or more years in the program behind them. When they were offered the opportunity to open a new activity area and leave the existing program structure, they jumped at the chance.

Recommended for you