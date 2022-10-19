A letter dated 09/18/2022, “A broken nation”, the writer uses a numbered point system. Point 1, states “President Biden mentally incapable of being president”. No where in this letter does the writer give proof that he’s a psychiatrist. Point 2, see point one. Point 3, writer states President Biden caused high gas prices. Now that gas prices have come down, thus President Biden is responsible. Well, no government head of state controls the price at the pump. Oil companies control the prices. And during the Pandemic, oil companies lost a lot of money. They’re making up for lost revenues. The Keystone pipeline would bring oil down to oil companies’ refineries in the U.S, but that oil would be sold to the highest bidder. That’s usually China, not the U.S. Oil companies in the U.S care about profit not country of origin.
Point 4, Republicans don’t want to ban weapons that are meant to kill people, if you want that kind of weapon, then join the arm(ed) forces, but keep in mind their rules of handling weapons are stricter than civilians. Prisons are overcrowded, so plea deals are made, it’s how the justice system works. You want more prisons, then taxes will go up. Point 5, wasn’t Trump going to build the wall and have Mexico pay for it? How did that work out? Keeping in mind that in 2016 the Republicans held power in the Senate (52-46 seats) and also the House (241-194 seats). (Wikipedia elections 2016). So, in those four years why wasn’t anything done?