There is a huge reason why I trust Veterans Affairs for all my health care needs and why I have for over 18 years – I feel safe, connected and know my providers have my best interest at heart and strive to deliver positive health outcomes. Further, as I age, I know that VA will be positioned, ready and capable of caring for me when I need them most. The overwhelming majority of Veterans who use VA for their care, feel the same way.

The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in the history of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Among the many provisions in the law, there is one that I’d like to urgently highlight that directly impacts post-9/11 combat veterans and the opportunity to enroll for VA’s full medical benefits package.

