One reason it took so long for me to add a picture to this column is the fact that I am, without question, overweight. Not just a little bit, either, but enough that we are concerned about it.
I am currently with Weight Watchers, though I’m the first to admit I’m not doing it seriously. I need to buckle down and if you’ll pardon the phrase, “get with the program.”
It isn’t easy. You can’t exactly give up food entirely, like you can alcohol or cigarettes. Overweight or not, you must eat. And for some reason, the bad stuff that keeps the weight on tastes better than the leaner choices. Go figure.
One of my problems is that I like pasta. Spaghetti, lasagna, baked ziti … I have a hard time saying “no” to such delights. I have a recipe for manicotti I used to make that consisted of thin crepes wrapped around a mixture of ricotta and other cheeses and topped with marinara sauce. Delicious.
I know some people try to work around their desire for pasta by using spaghetti squash instead. Or even pasta made not out of flour, but cauliflower.
I haven’t brought myself to try these substitutes yet. I know I should, but they don’t sound like they’d taste good. And if I’m not mistaken, getting the “spaghetti” out of a spaghetti squash is labor intensive. Just what I need, something to take even more time.
I do try to minimize having pasta in the house, though as I type this there is probably a frozen dinner or two waiting to be consumed. But for the most part I arrange it so that if I want pasta, I must make some effort.
Don, who is happy to be on a (mostly) low carb diet, doesn’t miss pasta. He is at the YMCA at least five times a week. He is also thinner than I am. Even I can see why.
While I am happy for him, I can’t submit to a low carb diet. It’s too restrictive and I would lose my mind by the end of the first week. Weight Watchers has the advantage of not forbidding any food types – you just have to figure out how to work a food you want into your plan.
But as much as I love pasta, I wouldn’t touch the stuff they recently found in a wooded area of Old Bridge, New Jersey, by a brook. According to several news outlets, including www.nbcnews.com, someone dumped 500 pounds of pasta by the water.
The pasta was uncooked, but between being near the water and rainfall in the area, apparently some of it softened or, as a cook might say, became al dente.
Old Bridge Mayor Own Henry told NBC news last week that a public works crew picked up the piles of pasta on April 28th.
Keith Rost, a man who lives in the neighborhood, came upon the dumped noodles, which included alphabet, macaroni, and the aforementioned spaghetti.
According to Rost, word around the neighborhood was that a man discovered the pasta when cleaning out his late parents’ house, which must have included a pantry.
The pasta dumper isn’t being sought and police aren’t pursuing the matter, though the mayor did request that people not dump their unwanted items in the woods.
I sigh when I think of that wasted pasta. Did the dumper consider a food bank instead? Five hundred pounds of pasta could fill a lot of empty bellies.
But what’s done is done, and the pasta has been cleared out and sent to wherever Old Bridge sends garbage. But if you ever find yourself in the dumper’s shoes, please consider donating unwanted unspoiled food to a place that can use it.
As for me, I will continue to battle my weight and try to eat better. Just don’t deny me pasta forever. That would be cruel.