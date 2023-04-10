Doctors and hospitals have been around for a long time. Science has come up with new cures and discoveries all the time, but it looks like they have run out of ideas to help us live longer. I had my wellness checkup last week and they are usually surprised when I tell them I don’t take any pills or medicine except some over-the-counter “memory improver” pill my wife keeps pushing me to take … but I keep forgetting. If I have more than my normal aches and pains, I may take two Aleves once a month.
The doctor wanted to know when my last eye exam was and I told him I thought it was about 45 years ago. He knows I tend to exaggerate so he asked me again and I told him I really wasn’t sure if I ever had an eye exam. I remember reading charts in school and in the Army physical, but that was 60 years ago.
Things have happened lately that have me questioning the medical profession. My wife has an appointment for a mammogram tomorrow she called to make the appointment last November and March 27 is the date they gave her. Then, following my doctor’s order I called to get an eye exam and was told the soonest I could get in was June 8.
I always blamed these delays on the snowbirds coming here every winter to steal our appointments, but they’ll be long gone before June. So my sincere apologies to the snowbirds…
It gets worse … My neighbor had surgery scheduled for months to put stents in to keep his heart working. He was on time for his appointment at the hospital and after waiting a few hours they told him the size stent they needed wasn’t there. They said it was ordered from Orlando but never arrived. They called Orlando and they said they didn’t show an order, but it didn’t matter because they were out of stock. The hospital found some stents in Miami and in four more hours the stents made it to Sebring and his surgery started.
This system of healthcare has spread to our pets. Maggie May, my 10-year-old mutt (I mean mixed breed) was very sick last week. I called our vet and couldn’t get her in even though I told them she was very sick and having very bloody diarrhea. They could see her in two days but not sooner. I called another vet and got the same answer. Not enough vets, staff, time, etc.
We were told to bring her to Winter Haven’s emergency vet. I tried one more local vet (Oak Hammock). They said they would squeeze her in early the next morning. Early the next day, Dr. Jennifer Waltman, the vet, quickly hooked her up to an IV and said they would keep her overnight. Maggie May had something called AHDS, which apparently can kill a dog if their fluids are not replaced quickly.
She’s doing great now, but in human years she’s over 70. I have to find a way to get her on Doggicare. If only dogs could vote, the politicians would find a way to cover them.