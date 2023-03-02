Pulling out from my driveway, the sun hit my windshield and I realized what season we were entering. With only a slight haze illuminated in the morning rays, it was still early but nevertheless, the arrival was clear. That following evening I strolled out to the screen room and noticed I’d have to wipe down the table as the yellowish powder was evident on the round of glass making up my table.

Pollen season – for the trees – has officially begun. Oaks, elms, pines and maples release pollen during our winter months but things are really ramping up as spring approaches.

