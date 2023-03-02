Pulling out from my driveway, the sun hit my windshield and I realized what season we were entering. With only a slight haze illuminated in the morning rays, it was still early but nevertheless, the arrival was clear. That following evening I strolled out to the screen room and noticed I’d have to wipe down the table as the yellowish powder was evident on the round of glass making up my table.
Pollen season – for the trees – has officially begun. Oaks, elms, pines and maples release pollen during our winter months but things are really ramping up as spring approaches.
The watering eyes, sneezing and chest tightness that sometimes leads to asthma issues can be debilitating for those more allergic than most. Even if tree pollen hasn’t bothered you before, it’s possible to experience sinus pressure and allergy symptoms as the dusting accumulates. In addition to the “golden tree dust”, grasses and ragweed are also releasing pollen and it can be hard to know what’s causing your nose to flow.
I’m thankful that tree pollen season equals mere nuisance for me as it doesn’t seem to cause me any allergic symptoms. It will necessitate more cleaning and car washing, but other than that, I’ve been fortunate to avoid allergy symptoms. Did you know you can become sensitive even if you’ve never been before? If you’re finding you’re having problems, there’s various ways to keep an eye on the level of pollen blowing around out there. You can see if your favorite news channel offers an update, scroll online for a pollen count or even see Pollen.com for a national map of where things are in the red.
I’ll save you the trouble though. Florida is nearly all rated high for pollen count as here in sunshine paradise everything is blooming.
That abundant yellowish dust blowing from pines gets a bad rap, but it’s likely what’s making you gasp is the oak pollen. Finer and lighter in weight than that of the pines, it tends to blow longer distances. Oaks also produce pollen for several months, adding to the misery. Windy days tend to blow a lot of tree dust about so try to walk when things are still outdoors. Several other ways to reduce the impact if you’re sniffling is to avoid early morning outdoor activities for ones later in the day and to shower at night before hitting the hay.
We all love trees and enjoy the shade and beauty they bring to our homes and communities so the tradeoff of a few weeks of pollen bathing can be tolerated. If you’re new to Florida, you might have allergies sock it to you though in a way that can be a bit of a surprise. It gets better as your body adjusts to the onslaught of everything blooming, but seeing a doctor can help you enjoy the spring season without feeling like you might not make it through. I know my first spring in Florida was just misery, but now decades later I’m powering through without an issue.
If you’re struggling, hang in there and get ready for a few more weeks of the dusting.