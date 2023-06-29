It’s that time once again and you’ve got maybe just enough time to execute a plan for the coming holiday. July 4th is Tuesday and while I’m still uncertain how that plays out as far as celebrations are concerned, my gut says it’s going to be a long, noisy weekend.
If you’re new to this space, let me go on record right now sharing my disdain for fireworks. Even if I didn’t have a dingo that lost her mind every single year, the impact to wildlife, particularly nesting birds, brings a sense of impending doom with every screaming rocket. Will the sandhill cranes leave their grassy enclave on the pond following the spiraling of fireworks over the water body? What about the great horned and screech owls I hear every single night hunting back and forth across the open fields in my community. Then there’s that black bear everyone’s seeing but me. Perhaps scaring him deeper into the brush could balance the collateral damage this year.
All banter aside, my dog, now solidly into her 14th year of canine life, hates fireworks. Escalating into terror over the past years, I did some research and discovered as pets age they become much more fearful of sudden loud noises.
I tried to determine how aged my old gal is in the world of dog. Pedigree.com has a dog age calculator. Apparently new research offers better estimates of canine aging based upon the breed type. I tried a few similar breeds and came up with her age estimated at the human equivalent of 103. Shocked, I then clicked over to the American Kennel Club to do some fancy math.
AKC states the first year of each dog’s life is equivalent to 15 human years. The second year adds about nine more calculating their second birthday aging a medium-sized dog to 24 years in human age. That sounds about right, doesn’t it? Old enough to know better but young enough that foolish mistakes may still be made from time to time. Of course, I don’t know if Sadie Girl would consider eating an entire bag of bagels an error. Then there was that bad habit of pilfering snacks from the kid’s backpacks. Back to the age-related calculations, from this point add five years of human age for every remaining dog year.
Totaling up the numbers, this would make my dingo about 84 years old. I believe that’s aged enough to hate fireworks and fuss about it. It also helps me realize just what I’m dealing with here. She’s slowing down. Each week that passes, my heart clenches just a wee bit more in my chest. The reality of yet one more loss in my life approaching is clear and absolutely bittersweet. This dog has been a blessing in so many ways over the years.
I’ll utilize the calming medications prescribed for her and approach the holiday knowing I’ve got perhaps this final 4th of July with her. I will hope it to be just another weekday evening of a slow stroll around the block and a couple of dog biscuits before bed. Maybe just maybe I’ll turn my head when she sneaks over to steal the cat food. After all, time is passing, and the dingo sure loves Friskies.