It’s that time once again and you’ve got maybe just enough time to execute a plan for the coming holiday. July 4th is Tuesday and while I’m still uncertain how that plays out as far as celebrations are concerned, my gut says it’s going to be a long, noisy weekend.

If you’re new to this space, let me go on record right now sharing my disdain for fireworks. Even if I didn’t have a dingo that lost her mind every single year, the impact to wildlife, particularly nesting birds, brings a sense of impending doom with every screaming rocket. Will the sandhill cranes leave their grassy enclave on the pond following the spiraling of fireworks over the water body? What about the great horned and screech owls I hear every single night hunting back and forth across the open fields in my community. Then there’s that black bear everyone’s seeing but me. Perhaps scaring him deeper into the brush could balance the collateral damage this year.

