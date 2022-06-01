Americans believe they will never freely give up their rights, privileges or freedoms. However, a once coveted thing has nearly become extinct already. And sadly, it was given up pretty easily and quickly. Privacy. Folks used to have a “Mind our own business” philosophy that has somehow crumbled into “Guess what I had for lunch” followed by a photograph of what can only be described as something brown with foreign shapes in it on their favored social media platform.
We went from hiding our toilet paper in the bottom of the cart so no one could see it, to waiting in the comfort of our vehicles while little Billy Shopper hand picks our groceries and carefully places them in our get-away cars. Guess no one cares if the Charmin gets squeezed anymore. Now that is a mixture of seeking convenience (aka laziness) and giving up a little of our privacy. I know, I know what you are going to say….”but I don’t have time to go into the store and shop anymore.” How in the half-eaten ham sandwich did we get this far as a society? No more time to go out and forage for our own goods? We now rely on someone else to do the most mundane things like grocery shopping. Is there no dignity left that we now have a stranger pick out our underwear and toothpaste?
Maslow’s hierarchy of needs seems to have taken a serious shuffle. It is no stretch to see how society has shifted on the pyramid. Anecdotally, I think we could easily say today’s civilization has shifted their foundational basic needs such as food, water and shelter to more of a self-aggrandizing society. Perhaps social media is to blame. A new generation striving to become the next YouTube sensation while an older generation grips to hold on to what is left of the American Dream, a dream that is quickly fading.
Exchanging the hierarchy of needs is a fast moving vehicle that will soon gather other passengers like your rights and freedoms. The “Boiling Frog” theory has long since passed. Many are simply jumping right into the already boiling water. With privacy no longer a priority for most, how long before you exchange a few rights or freedoms here and there for a little bit more convenience? Online banking. Social media censorship. The list is only beginning.
Some will scoff and say they have not given up their privacy. Those will most likely be the same that will turn right around and openly display their grievances in regards to their latest domestic arrangements. Nearly every time you go to your InstaFaceChat page you can find some couple sparring over who did what and who left who for who like a Johnny and Amber reenactment.
No one wants “Big Brother” to watch their every move or track their finances, etc., yet they will quickly share the latest quiz they took on social media that they have already been warned gathers essential private data to be used against them. Maybe it is just chocked up to naivety. People only trust what they want to trust and mistrust what they don’t understand. Or, just take what they heard on some mainstream news channel or online blog as the gospel.
No matter how you look at it, if we Americans continue on this course, we may very well wake up one day to a completely unrecognizable land that we once loved. Guard your privacy. It is OK to post some things to social media, but maybe try and keep the dirty laundry to yourself.