Today I want to introduce you to one of the busiest divisions at the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County: Environmental Health. At DOH-Highlands, we have a team of Environmental Specialists and Biological Scientists who work tirelessly to protect the health of everyone in our communities from disease outbreaks and sanitary nuisances, unsafe health conditions related to water issues, safety and sanitary concerns at group care facilities, and many other risks that cause unhealthy living environments for residents and visitors.
Led by Patrick Hickey, BSN, as Environmental Health director, this team covers the following services: septic tank inspection and permitting, biomedical waste regulation, public drinking water system permitting and inspection, food hygiene in group care facilities and schools, mobile home and RV park inspection and permitting, inspection of public pools and spas, investigation of sanitary nuisances and animal bites, all food and waterborne disease outbreaks, and so much more.
Jason Wolfe is the Environmental Health Program consultant and Melissa Youngblood serves as the Environmental supervisor. Together they manage a team that includes Administrative Assistants Yashira Sanchez and Tammy Palmerton, and Environmental Specialists Shareen Childs, Ileana Santiago-Morales, Bria Wilson, and Melissa Hoffman.
This dedicated team works every day in the field – rain or shine, hot or cold — to perform required testing and inspections that ensure the public is safe swimming, drinking, eating, and receiving services within our community. When there is an algae bloom in one of our lakes, this team is responsible for posting public notices. When there is an outbreak of illness at a group care facility, this team works diligently to find the cause and help resolve the issue. Tattoo parlors, body piercing establishments, and tanning salons are inspected to be sure sanitary regulations are followed and that minors are not allowed without parental consent. Public drinking water systems, such as those in smaller residential communities, are monitored to make sure that standards are maintained, and water is safe for consumption. Food hygiene is a primary concern in many public places, so this team performs regular sanitary inspections for bars, lounges, civic and fraternal organizations, schools, theaters, and detention facilities. As part of the Florida SUPER Act/Well Surveillance program, this team performs tests on drinking water wells located within ¼ mile of petroleum storage tanks and dry-cleaning facilities to check for possible contamination.
A large part of the work done by our Environmental Health team is the inspection and permitting of new and existing septic systems within Highlands County. Not only do they issue annual operating permits to businesses on septic systems, but they also work closely with homeowners and builders to ensure proper installation and operation of residential septic systems. This includes staying up to date on current science in the operation and installation of septic systems in Florida and following any recent regulatory updates.
Finally, the Environmental Health team is responsible for inspection and permitting of all migrant labor camps and housing in our county. Highlands County hosts the largest number of these residential facilities in the state, which means this work accounts for much of the time this team serves in the field.
The Environmental Health Division also hosts the Epidemiological team that consists of a biological scientist, Machele Albritton, and Nursing Program specialist, Gladys Vazquez-Cisneros, RN. These two positions work to identify any potential disease outbreaks in our communities through constant monitoring of surveillance data and public reporting. They also investigate animal bites to ensure the public is protected from rabies and other animal-borne diseases. Machele also serves as the regional epidemiologist for five counties and so shares her expertise by traveling to work in those counties and ensure safe environments there.
As you can see, this division never rests. They are constantly on the move to ensure the safety and health of our communities. During hurricane season, they are also part of the team that checks to be sure the public is safe to resume normal activities at regulated facilities and that individual homes are safe for residents to return to. I hope you will join me in celebrating this team and the hard, often unrecognized, work they do each day to keep all of us safe as we go about our lives.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.