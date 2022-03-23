Over the past few weeks, I’ve introduced you to Shane Lockwood, Highlands County’s new health officer, and talked about the upcoming community health survey and National Nutrition Month. I think now would be a great time to start introducing the rest of the team here at the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (DOH-Highlands).
DOH-Highlands’ goal is to provide a medical home for those who are uninsured or underinsured and who may have limited resources with which to obtain health care. Our services are designed to reduce avoidable emergency room visits by offering an affordable option. Towards that end, we have established a primary care clinic that offers many preventative and general services: check-ups, men’s and women’s healthcare, chronic disease management for conditions like diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure, and acute illness management for issues such as colds, flu, sprains or strains. There are two locations in Highlands County where these services are offered: our Sebring location at 7205 S. George Blvd., open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and our Lake Placid office at 106 N. Main Ave., which is open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, please call 863-386-6040. We accept most insurance plans and offer a sliding fee scale for those who qualify. No one is ever denied services due to a lack of ability to pay.
Along with primary care, DOH-Highlands offers family planning services to both men and women. Services available include pregnancy testing, physical exams and lab work, birth control, STD counseling and disease management, and referrals for sterilization procedures. Staff in this program also offer education to help families with timing of pregnancies as they plan the future. DOH-Highlands helps pregnant women process applications for temporary Medicaid eligibility during their pregnancy, depending on the family unit’s gross income.
Another aspect of care we offer is the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This program provides clinical breast exams, mammograms, and Pap tests, diagnostic testing for women screened through this program, and care coordination for all clients with abnormal exams. If you or someone you know is in need of screening, please call for an appointment. Early detection is the key to successful treatment.
The services we offer are provided in a highly confidential manner and are voluntary. Staff in the clinical programs at DOH-Highlands are caring, compassionate and highly skilled in their field. Led by Tessa Hickey, R.N., our Director of Nursing, who has been with DOH-Highlands for over 19 years, the clinical team works tirelessly to serve all clients with the utmost dignity and respect. If you have any medical concerns, please come see us. Don’t wait until it becomes an emergency. We are here to help.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.