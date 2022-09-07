In this crazy, chaotic world, overseen and directed by an uncritically thinking corporate media that promotes a ‘divide and rule’ diversion focused on our ‘differences,’ designed to increase disorder and pummels one with ‘bad news and tragedy,’ they divert us into focusing on the parts while the whole of our democracy lies in ruins. Destroyed by their corporate media’s deceptive propaganda, fostering their dominance, tyranny, exploitation and thievery. It’s all a corporate think-tanked and stealthy ruse — instigated by ‘The Powell Memo’ — and theft in the largest heist ever: that of our treasury, the largest treasure in human history.

Wealthy elites, since forever, have believed they’re superior and should rule and do, without the naïve being aware as they obsessively fall prey to their divide and rule strategy. Some of the rich even fancy themselves as paragons of virtue — when it’s more likely a camel will pass through the eye of a needle than a rich man through the pearly gates, — unwarily wanting of requisite humble modesty and virtue, lost in vanity and the temporal reality of their prosperity, yet to face the self-denial and adversities of purification, e.g. Job. FDR justly reversed the rule of the wealthy, but we took it for granted and have since lost our power via the rich legally bribing our so-called “representatives” today.

