In this crazy, chaotic world, overseen and directed by an uncritically thinking corporate media that promotes a ‘divide and rule’ diversion focused on our ‘differences,’ designed to increase disorder and pummels one with ‘bad news and tragedy,’ they divert us into focusing on the parts while the whole of our democracy lies in ruins. Destroyed by their corporate media’s deceptive propaganda, fostering their dominance, tyranny, exploitation and thievery. It’s all a corporate think-tanked and stealthy ruse — instigated by ‘The Powell Memo’ — and theft in the largest heist ever: that of our treasury, the largest treasure in human history.
Wealthy elites, since forever, have believed they’re superior and should rule and do, without the naïve being aware as they obsessively fall prey to their divide and rule strategy. Some of the rich even fancy themselves as paragons of virtue — when it’s more likely a camel will pass through the eye of a needle than a rich man through the pearly gates, — unwarily wanting of requisite humble modesty and virtue, lost in vanity and the temporal reality of their prosperity, yet to face the self-denial and adversities of purification, e.g. Job. FDR justly reversed the rule of the wealthy, but we took it for granted and have since lost our power via the rich legally bribing our so-called “representatives” today.
The origins of democracy was in response to the rule of monarchs — same as modern corporate oligarchs, — but right-wing Americans are too undereducated to understand this. While Fox easily misleads fools to blame the left for our woes instead, the hate-mongering poisoning their unenlightened and undisciplined minds, souls and pens. “Love your neighbor as yourself,” for your spite is only temptation of the devil, as he rules prideful, sanctimonious right-wing Americans, knaves who ignore their own innumerable faults, shortcomings and imperfections.
What’s so phenomenal about FDR and Eleanor is that during The Gilded Age only the rich went to college, as everyone else was poor. So only wealthy rebel-turncoats, with a rare sense of decency, ethics and ‘with heart,’ brought about the change that led to a government of, by and for, ‘we the people’ — i.e., a democracy, — for the first, but brief, time in our history of oligarchs (who now again pretend a democracy). For we can have all the wealth and power in the hands of a privileged few; or we can have a democracy; but we can’t have both: because democracies are devoted to ‘the common good,’ abhorring and preventing mass poverty and related crime.
FDR, Eleanor, and a brutalized and long-suffering labor movement, created — by heavily taxing concentrated wealth — our middle classes and liberal democracy, promoting unions and collective bargaining, leading to our modern educated society where good folks have empathy and compassion for ‘the least of these.’ That Christian ethic of which should be reflected in our governments, opposed to the present zeitgeist of elitist predatory corporate avarice. Thus our culture owes eternal gratitude to the Roosevelts, whose ideals had everything to do with our development as an erudite and good, though now largely degenerate, nation.
I don’t oppose business in the least, for they create our jobs, only rage against the natural greed, desire and design of our oligarchs to amass wealth and power; as demonstrated by 19th century robber barons and their modern-day counterparts, with their monopolies and oligopolies who openly bribe congress with unrestricted and untraceable ‘dark money’ (enabling foreign influence). But democracy was designed to keep checks and balances on wealth and power in the interests of ‘the common good.’ Thus one person, one vote, should be the extent of their power, just like anyone else in a democracy: the perversion of which illustrates my point. This could be remedied and most of our problems resolved by simply publicly funding our elections, which would end the bribery and unethical power and influence of the wealthy and their lobbyists.
For ours is now only a system of legalized bribery and normalized corruption, strategically designed by elites to waste half our politicians’ time beholden to and kissing the butts of the same oligarchs and elites for campaign contributions, instead of focusing on their oversight as representatives of ‘we the people.’ Misunderstood by your commonly clueless American; made so by their corporate media that deceives fools constantly, keeping them uninformed, while obsessed with and promoting fraudulent or needless wars like those in Iraq and Ukraine, respectively. Read: democracynow.org/2022/7/12/consortium_news_says_it_faces_censorship
