Shouldn’t we, as a country, stop for a moment, pat ourselves on the back, and appreciate just how far we have come?

When I listen to my friends on the left talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, I think they have a point. The left historically argues that our law enforcement officers did not look or think like them. Those on the left called for diversity, equity and inclusion in our police officers. Today, law enforcement is a mirror of our society with about 60% white, 18% Latino and 12% Black. About 7% are LGBTQ.

Recommended for you