During the pandemic, I wanted to keep busy, ‘accomplish something’, make time pass. I decided to sort and toss most of my 55 years of genealogy notes collected since catching the ‘bug’ all those years ago. Next it was furniture, rugs, lamps. Then I moved on to sorting and donating all the beautiful shoes I would never again be able to wear since the knee replacement. Next went hundreds of never-worn, never-fit clothes.
That last was the most painful – coming to the reality that I was never going to be a size 10 again. Who am I kidding? I was never going to be a 12, 14, or maybe even a size 16 again. It had gotten to the point where I would pass a full-length mirror and shriek, “Oh, no way, that can’t be me ...”
After a while, I came to accept where I am right now and let go of all the things I acquired for the life I never lived. Not to mention coming upon all the things I forgot I ever bought, even sometimes three sets of the same thing bought and each forgotten. Maybe I was finally going to be free to be, at last, who I really am. I have forgiven myself for all these inappropriate choices, all this money spent chasing an obviously unattainable perfection.
I like all the empty places in my home more than the things that occupied that space. I got pretty good at sorting and tossing and donating but there was some backsliding. I had to make rules. If something was being given away, it had to be ‘outa here’ ASAP else I might change my mind. I called it my ‘scorched earth’ mindset. Something like a banishment – I divorce thee oh thing. Be gone.
.After a frenzied few months – 0K, after a year of this – I faced my biggest challenge. I was sitting at my desk that looked like a huge makeup box or a gigantic medicine chest. Where did all this come from? Early on, I had come to realize I was here on my computer more than anywhere else. Why not ‘youthify myself ‘, emerge, after the pandemic, a butterfly, a new woman.
I would multi-task, work at the computer while I used all my foolish purchases bought over the years. All day long, I would use all of it, telling myself I was working on all this self-improvement while also trying to keep my mind from turning to Silly Putty. What a plan! Did any of it work? No men are falling at my feet in Winn Dixie begging me to go home with them. Nobody is sprinkling rose petals at my feet or swooning as I float by. Not a single sonnet with my name on it. Probably it’s for the best. If Mister Wonderful ever materialized to wrap his big arms around me, I fear all the oils, lubricants, moisturizers would cause me to just squish and slip-slide out of his arms.
I started to make a list of all the (laughingly called) beauty supplies here on my desk but it was getting to be as long as “Gone With The Wind.” Let’s just say I seem to have bought everything over time – and never even opened most of it. First off, I have something like a 20X magnifying mirror. I caution you, you have to have a strong stomach to view yourself in one.
So far I have showered with, ingested, inhaled and slathered on a little bit of everything and I am here to tell you almost nothing worked or didn’t work for long. I even bought two things at Tractor Supply. One is Mane ‘N Tail Hoffmaker, described as an ‘intensive protein rich moisturizer.’ Yup, for horses. It feels really nice. The other item was an impulse buy – still unopened. A cute little green metal tin of lanolin-enriched ointment called ‘Bag Balm’ manufactured in cow country in Vermont since 1899. The directions say “... wash teats and udders ...” I just couldn’t resist it. So far, I have not had the urge to whiney or mooo-o-o. Oops, what’s that sound?
I have given up all pretense that I am interested in growing old gracefully but I am no longer going to fight it tooth and nail, mane or udder. No more Botox. Dr. Drachman has gently agreed that I have reached the point of diminishing returns on my money there. This is where I am supposed to suggest that we give in and age gracefully, suggesting we think pure thoughts, love thy neighbor, volunteer our time, get plenty of rest, and remember all our meds and Metamucil every day.
Me? I may go back to Tractor Supply and see if I can afford a Sam-sized vat I can fill with aloe vera gel and just marinate myself daily ... head to toe. You can buy a huge jug of it at Walmart for almost nothing. That’s the most-recent ‘beauty treatment’ I have bought – probably the last one I will buy and console myself that, instead, I have the smoothest, most wrinkle-free memories.