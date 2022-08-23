During the pandemic, I wanted to keep busy, ‘accomplish something’, make time pass. I decided to sort and toss most of my 55 years of genealogy notes collected since catching the ‘bug’ all those years ago. Next it was furniture, rugs, lamps. Then I moved on to sorting and donating all the beautiful shoes I would never again be able to wear since the knee replacement. Next went hundreds of never-worn, never-fit clothes.

That last was the most painful – coming to the reality that I was never going to be a size 10 again. Who am I kidding? I was never going to be a 12, 14, or maybe even a size 16 again. It had gotten to the point where I would pass a full-length mirror and shriek, “Oh, no way, that can’t be me ...”

