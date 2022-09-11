As the 2022 midterm elections approached, the NRA/evangelical/antivax/MAGA alliance formerly known as the Republican Party wasted little time in getting out its campaign propaganda using its favorite scare tactics of fear and anger to pander for your vote. At the top of the list was attacking Democrats as Marxist devils hell bent on joining some dystopian One World Order that will destroy the country and the planet. If you fell for this tripe, then you must be so mis/disinformed that you don’t know the difference between Karl Marx and Groucho Marx. Read on, but only at your own peril.

Karl (not Groucho) Marx was a 19th Century German exile who did most of his writing in the British Museum in London. His most famous works, The Communist Manifesto and Das Kapital, attacked the political and capitalist base of The Industrial Revolution. Most of his assumptions were wrong even back then, and the progress of time would only exacerbate his false prophesies.

Recommended for you