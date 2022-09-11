As the 2022 midterm elections approached, the NRA/evangelical/antivax/MAGA alliance formerly known as the Republican Party wasted little time in getting out its campaign propaganda using its favorite scare tactics of fear and anger to pander for your vote. At the top of the list was attacking Democrats as Marxist devils hell bent on joining some dystopian One World Order that will destroy the country and the planet. If you fell for this tripe, then you must be so mis/disinformed that you don’t know the difference between Karl Marx and Groucho Marx. Read on, but only at your own peril.
Karl (not Groucho) Marx was a 19th Century German exile who did most of his writing in the British Museum in London. His most famous works, The Communist Manifesto and Das Kapital, attacked the political and capitalist base of The Industrial Revolution. Most of his assumptions were wrong even back then, and the progress of time would only exacerbate his false prophesies.
Simply stated, Marx argued that cooperation between labor (proletariat) and management (bourgeoisie) was impossible, and that workers would rise up, overthrow existing governments, and seize power. “Workers of the world, unite. You have nothing to lose but your chains!” Marx never anticipated the rise of labor unions that would negotiate better wages, hours, and working conditions with management. Mistake #1. Many more would follow. And it was Democrats, not the GOP, who supported the rights of workers to a shared better life with their capitalist employers, thus avoiding, not encouraging, a Marxist uprising.
Marx envisioned a “temporary dictatorship of the proletariat” to eradicate capitalist thinking, followed by a communist nirvana based on justice and equality. As we know, there is nothing more permanent in politics than a “temporary” policy. Marx’ biggest canard was proclaiming his Workers’ Paradise as inevitable. That might be true for death and taxes. Everything else is negotiable. But for millions of “proles” burdened with long hours, low pay, and dangerous working conditions, Marx offered hope of better days ahead. Bloody prophets Lenin and Stalin in Russia and Mao Tse-tung in China profited by establishing “temporary” dictatorships to eliminate any revisionist ideas to Marxian ideology and solidify their totalitarian rule. No compromise, no debate, just a trip to the local gulag--or worse.
Marx further erred by eliminating personal incentive with “to each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.” With scientific research and industrial development thus stymied, Russia and China lagged behind the West until China committed Marxian heresy by introducing “free enterprise zones” in the 1980s. After the fall of The Iron Curtain in 1989, Russia followed suit, though neither country abandoned the “temporary” brutal dictatorial rule now held by Putin and Xi. Marx would roll over in his English grave to hear his name attached to the quasi-capitalism in The Bear and The Dragon today. Orthodox Marxism can still be found in communist cocoons like North Korea and Cuba, where criticism and protest will earn you the obligatory trip to – you guessed it – the local gulag – or worse.
Marx did get one thing right. “The great decisions of mankind occur for economic reasons.” Soldiers throughout history have been sent off to fight and die under the guise of “For God & Country.” This call to arms has been engineered by privileged elites who, far from the front lines, were mostly concerned with seizing land and its resources to enhance their personal coffers. The Golden Rule applies, just not the one you learned in church.
“He who has the gold, rules.” Sounds like pure capitalism, comrades.
Ed Engler is a Sebring resident.