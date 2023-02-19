Florida has regained its “distinction” as the fastest growing state in the nation. Highlands County’s population is projected to increase by nearly 50% over the next five decades, from about 103,000 in 2021 to a projected 145,000 by 2070. Increased development will put the county’s natural and agricultural lands and rural quality of life under threat. The county is home to the renowned Archbold Biological Station, an important scrub habitat, and lands critical for Everglades water recharge and cleansing.

It is important to start now to reach community consensus and develop a balanced and economically sound plan on how to grow where. This is essential to protect the economic health and vitality of its iconic and historic communities – including Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring – and protect rural lands so essential for storing and cleansing drinking water, providing wildlife habitat and abundant recreational opportunities, and conserving agricultural lands essential for food security and the region’s economy.

