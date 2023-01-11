Usually, this column speaks to general public health topics with some side comments from me on a more personal note. Today, this column will be more personal with a side of public health. I hope you won’t mind if I share a couple things that happened over the holidays that bring into sharper focus the role of what we do in public health to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.
In November, this column highlighted the joint effort of the Florida Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families to reduce the growing number of opioid overdose deaths in Florida by providing Naloxone free to the public. This program allows anyone to go to any county health department in Florida and get Naloxone. There are no questions asked. You don’t have to sign anything. You won’t be asked if you need help, although materials included with the Naloxone kit will provide information and resources. You can get as many kits as you need. Just ask.
Unfortunately, there are people in my life who choose to use these drugs. I have offered kits to anyone I know who may need them personally or can pass them on to others. The more we hand out, the better the chance we can save a life. Even one. I can’t think of any other action each of us can take that would make this much difference with so little effort. The only catch is that people who use drugs may not realize they will overdose or that the drugs they take are laced with other dangerous chemicals, and they may be alone when they use.
On Saturday, Dec. 31st, a family friend passed away from an unintended overdose. She was young … under 40. She had family and friends who loved her. She may have been alone. Her brother came home to find paramedics at the house trying to save her. She passed away later that day at the hospital. There was nothing anyone could do. One of my sons had planned to give some Naloxone kits to her brother, just in case, but had not yet done so. My son will forever regret not getting there soon enough with the kits, although that may not have made a difference in this case. We will never know.
If you or someone you know is at risk of opioid overdose, please come to our Sebring office at 7205 S. George Blvd. and ask for Naloxone kits. They are free. You don’t have to give your name or any ID. You can have as many as you need. No questions asked. Just come.
The second incident over the holidays that impacted my family was that someone I love had a heart attack the Friday before Christmas. We were just seated at our favorite restaurant, chatting with our favorite server, getting ready to order breakfast. His usual order was something the waitresses jokingly referred to as “heart attack on a plate”. But he’s a big guy and seemingly healthy.
Out of the blue, he told me he wasn’t feeling right. After he described the left-sided pain and chest pressures he was having, I took him to the hospital a few minutes down the road from the restaurant. The EKG machine flashed “ACTIVE MI” across the top. Within 30 minutes of arrival, he was in the cardiac cath lab where they placed four stents in two of the main arteries of his heart. The third main artery was so blocked that the doctor was not able to get stents in and there was no healthy place on that artery for a bypass. The doctor asked another cardiologist to consult and try again to put stents in that completely blocked artery. We would know more in a couple of days. Fortunately, the second doctor was able to put two more stents in the third artery, for a total of six.
What often isn’t easily seen is that many people who seem to be healthy have underlying conditions, known or unknown, that can result in a medical crisis if not managed. In this case, my guy was told several years earlier that he was diabetic and decided to stop taking his meds because he had lost weight. He ignored some weird signs his body was sending him and did not mention them to his doctor. He has a history of heart-related hospital stays and more-than-several men in his family have died young from heart attacks. As the significant other in this relationship, I wanted to scream at him to do better. Stop eating so much red meat. Get more exercise. See your doctor when something isn’t right. Take your meds. Listen to those who care about you the most … you know … me!
This was a wake-up call. For my guy — to start taking better care of himself. This could so easily have gone another way. For those who love him — to start being more vocal about concerns for his health and insist that he listen. For all of us — a reminder to pay more attention to ourselves and those in our lives we care about. Take yourself or a loved one to the doctor. Be sure to take your meds. Ask gentle questions about how others feel and provide sincere support. Be willing to let someone help you. Be open and honest with your health care provider. Listen to your body.
If you or someone you know does not have a health care provider, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County has a primary care clinic. We accept most insurances, including Medicaid, and offer a sliding scale payment option. We offer a range of services, including chronic disease management and health screenings. For anyone dealing with diabetes, we have our Closing the Gap Diabetes Wellness program that provides free classes, information, tools, and resources to help you learn how to manage that disease. We also provide referrals for some conditions outside our normal scope of services. Call for an appointment or to talk about your needs at 863-386-6040. We are here to help!
More information on opioid overdose deaths in Florida, including Highlands County, can be found at FLHealth CHARTS.
Information on the Department of Children and Families Overdose Prevention Program can be found at iSaveFL.
Information on Governor DeSantis’ Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program can be found here.
Materials in the Naloxone kits provide resources for help and a toll-free phone number drug users can call so they don’t use alone.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.