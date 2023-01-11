Usually, this column speaks to general public health topics with some side comments from me on a more personal note. Today, this column will be more personal with a side of public health. I hope you won’t mind if I share a couple things that happened over the holidays that bring into sharper focus the role of what we do in public health to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

In November, this column highlighted the joint effort of the Florida Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families to reduce the growing number of opioid overdose deaths in Florida by providing Naloxone free to the public. This program allows anyone to go to any county health department in Florida and get Naloxone. There are no questions asked. You don’t have to sign anything. You won’t be asked if you need help, although materials included with the Naloxone kit will provide information and resources. You can get as many kits as you need. Just ask.

