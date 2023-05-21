Sitting across the table from Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz, I was struck by how often he smiled. Smiled while we talked about the challenges of finding workforce housing. Smiled while we talked about transportation issues and where to find the money to fund all this growth in new Floridians. Smiled while talking about the future of the great city of Lakeland.

My experience is that elected officials who smile a lot, even while talking about difficult issues, are people who ran for office because they believe public service is a privilege. They are not a gift to the public. The public made a gift to them by voting to allow them to serve. Mayor Bill Mutz feels like one of those elected officials who believe in the concept of public service.

