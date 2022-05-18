TV and radio broadcasters, newspapers and commentators have all emphasized the pure evil that went into the killing of 10 people in the Buffalo grocery store.
Pure evil abounds in the United States of America. A president who kills the Keystone Pipeline on day one, trying to force the Green Energy Program on millions of Americans that do not want it. The burning of our cities, the stealing of high-end goods and, carjacking in broad daylight, gleefully punching an elderly woman in the face, then laughing about it, the unnecessary extended shutdown of schools and businesses with the excuse of COVID, all the while teaching CRT to our children in schools to hate each other and America, then punishing parents for sticking up for their children at school board meetings. This is all pure evil. The most despicable, disgusting and unlawful demonstration in front of our Supreme Court Justices residences and their children is inexcusable. All done without one word from President Biden and without retribution. Pure evil.
This is just the beginning. Vice President Harris yapping, “How dare they tell us women what we can do with our own bodies?'' How about her strident call “get vaccinated or close your business and do not return o school”? Empty store shelves, gas prices beyond reach of struggling Americans, COVID designated monies used to bus illegals all over the United States, stockpiling baby formula for illegals to use while American babies are going without, and fraudulent election practices. Then $54.8 billion in aid to Ukraine. Biden has sent $1 billion to the US southern border to help our border agents, while millions of dollars of taxpayer border wall lays there and rusts away. Pure evil. There are 150 other countries in this world who could chip in to help Ukrainians.
Please bring back MAGA. President Trump ruffled the feathers of and insulted others. Tsk tsk. He would have had the wall completed, border closed to illegals, negotiated help for Ukraine from other countries. At least we knew where he stood on issues.
Until the American people wake up and see the Marxist communist party is importing illegal immigrants, giving them preference ahead of blood bought Americans, and recognize they are determined to change America into a Communist country. That is pure evil. I do not want to live in pure evil and I am sure you do not either.
Until America gets back to the Constitution and biblical standards as originally written, it will be pure evil. Biden and Marxists think they have a winning catch campaign phrase in “King Trump.” There is only one king, it is King Jesus. Rev. 1:5 “And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood.”
Betty Hendsbee is a Sebring resident.