If an election denier wins an election, do they then deny they won it? If this is the new norm, I will only believe the results of the Powerball drawing if I win. OK, I confess that I never play the lottery. It is a regressive tax on lower-income people who have lost hope in the American Dream.

Our current governor ran on a platform of being super competent. Strangely, some of the families of the more than 82,000 people in the state of Florida who have died of COVID — in part due to this governor’s incompetence — voted for him. Why do people vote against their own self-interests?

