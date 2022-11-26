If an election denier wins an election, do they then deny they won it? If this is the new norm, I will only believe the results of the Powerball drawing if I win. OK, I confess that I never play the lottery. It is a regressive tax on lower-income people who have lost hope in the American Dream.
Our current governor ran on a platform of being super competent. Strangely, some of the families of the more than 82,000 people in the state of Florida who have died of COVID — in part due to this governor’s incompetence — voted for him. Why do people vote against their own self-interests?
The “Viewpoint” page of this paper often has letters from local Tea Party folks trying to link Saul Alinsky to current local issues, just as they falsely described his views and tried to link them to Barack Obama. This includes the claim that Alinsky advised Obama, despite the fact that Alinsky died in 1972, when Obama was a 10-year-old child. Alinsky, like Thomas Paine, insisted on rational political discourse and adherence to American democratic traditions. Can the Highlands Tea Party step away from 50-year-old falsehoods and acknowledge that Alinsky would never condone January 6 and people refusing to accept the democratic principle that the most votes win?
Amanda Berry Smith (1837–1915) was a former Afro-American slave and evangelist. Sebring’s founder, George E. Sebring, built a house for her in 1912 across the street from his on Lake Jackson. My question: What was the real story about their relationship?
Driving in traffic on U.S. 27 is like watching two trains on a single track heading toward a deleterious head-on crash. One train represents increasingly out-of-control permitting of new access points. The other represents millions of dollars we are spending to attract people to Florida without a corresponding investment in infrastructure. In other words, U.S. 27 is becoming a high-speed super highway through a shopping center parking lot. Will elected officials wake up in time to prevent a slow-moving disaster?
When Hurricane Ian arrived, we were ready. Shutters were in place; my wife was in a bathtub with our cats, and I was watching the storm via our night vision security cameras. Then, I saw a large oak tree falling toward our house. It fell on but not penetrate our roof. It did not take down electric lines because a contractor for Duke Power buried wires in our neighborhood last year. Burying the lines was a hugely consequential story. I would like to know why we are not discussing it.
We need to save our lakes and wildlife by removing septic tanks and connecting to sewer lines. We know it can be done, because Lake Placid is doing it. Will I live long enough to see some leadership on this issue by the other local governments?
My wife and I were eating lunch in a local restaurant recently when we were visited by a large cockroach. My final question is why is it so difficult to find information about restaurants that fail Health Department inspections?
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.