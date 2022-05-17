This past week, Nicole Radonski announced her candidacy for District 5 of the Highlands County School Board. I was able to sit down with her and discuss the campaign and the issues that she saw central to her platform.
One of the reasons that Radonski gave for running for the School Board is her life-long residency in the county and her life-long involvement in the school district. She saidd, “My parents have been in our school system so I grew up in the school system; a lot of our close friends were teachers, so those were my mentors”.
She also stated that she had served in the school system herself for 17 years, which allowed her to see first-hand the impact that teachers make. From this, she felt that it was important to step up during this time.
After this, I inquired about the first thing that she would work on as a School Board member, if she were elected. To this, she gave a one word answer: communication. She elaborated on it by stating, “It is how I ran my classroom as a teacher that wanted to build relationships; I wanted to know my kids personally and take that interest in them.”
With this prior use of communication in a classroom, Radonski added that she hoped to bring this to a professional level to create strong relationships with teachers through communication, trust, integrity and honesty. One of the actions she intends to take on as a School Board member is bringing a larger presence on campus, which would allow her to hear directly from teachers as to what is working well and what is not. This would be something that she would bring up when asked about the current teacher shortage that the county is facing. Radonski described to me her idea of being able to have an open dialogue with teachers to know what is bringing them to the district and even what is causing them to leave it. In turn, this information could be used to attract new teachers, locally and from outside the district.
Finally, to bring up one of the concerns that many of my classmates share is the quality and cleanliness of our schools. As a student myself, I have heard complaints regarding the state of bathrooms and other facilities on our campuses. To that, Radonski explained the system the district uses, which contracts an outside company to do the cleaning. Currently, the company that the district uses is facing an employee shortage. Radonski echoed the opinion of current School Board Member Donna Howerton, and stated “We have to hold people accountable: if your contract states you have ‘x’ amount of workers, it’s that company’s job to make sure they have ‘x’ amount of workers”
In the event that Radonski is elected to the School Board, I see nothing but potential in her election to the position. She represents a bold change for the board, especially when it comes to the communication shared between School Board members and stakeholders. By staying in consistent contact with teachers, she becomes more informed about the issues our district faces and can make more informed decisions.
As for now, it is important that the voters of our school district remain informed and vote in the upcoming election.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.