The Republicans in power in Tallahassee are voting to reduce your free speech rights. This Florida law makes it easier for the powerful to file SLAPP lawsuits (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) against individuals who criticize them.

This anti-free speech law in Florida seeks to overturn the 2010 Free Speech Act passed by a unanimous vote of Congress in Washington, D.C. The 2010 federal Free Speech Act is a piece of legislation that protects free speech rights by protecting lawsuits against individuals or groups who speak out on matters of public concern.

