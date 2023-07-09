Reader M writes, “After reading your editorial (on the DeSantis feud with Disney) I think you missed the big picture. Why does Disney get special treatment? It got special treatment when it opened because there wasn’t much of anything down here then.
“That was when you could drive from Eustis to Winter Park without hitting 1 stop light. But now there are three theme parks and a lot of other large businesses. So why do you think Disney should be able to govern itself? Why aren’t they subject to the same rules that Universal is subject to?
“Although the fight between Disney and DeSantis began about Disney trying to push their weight around, it brought to the forefront their special treatment. I do not see why they should get special treatment.”
M, I think you are right on. We should ask, what special powers should all special taxing districts be allowed to have? What special powers does Disney have that most other special taxing districts like Universal do not have?
The legislature has a committee to oversee legislation on special districts. They should have had and could still have a thoughtful discussion about what powers special districts should have.
After a thoughtful analysis, the legislature could say Disney has all these special powers outside the normal state framework for special districts. Let’s sit down with Disney and talk about how to get them more in line. The state has a lot of power and Disney would have certainly been at the negotiating table. That’s how good public policy gets made in Florida.
Instead, we are treated to vitriol, suggesting Disney is trying to sexualize our children and therefore needs to be punished. We are told Disney has huge special powers and needs to be reined in.
M., based on your question about Disney’s special powers, I downloaded the 82-page enabling legislation for the Reedy Creek District and read it.
The document is mostly boilerplate, that the vast majority of all special districts also have. The ability to tax, to create their own government to regulate certain aspects of the district, to create and maintain roads, to build and manage water and power systems, to control mosquitos and pests, to create recreation facilities, and to create and manage parking facilities.
Unusual items the Disney district appears to have been, having its own fire and police department. The ability to seize land outside the district by eminent domain and bring it into the district. To build power plants including nuclear. To be exempt from county zoning laws. To create its own building safety, elevator, and fire codes as long as those codes are as high or higher than the Florida building codes.
M, there has also been some discussion about how Disney is saving big taxes because of this special district. That appears to be fake news.The enabling law requires Disney to still pay county taxes.Orange County’s tax collector says, “There’s this perception that Reedy Creek somehow gave Disney property tax breaks. It does not do that.”
M, you and I agree we need a debate about the special privileges of Disney. Our state should certainly have a thoughtful debate about which Reedy Creek and other special district privileges across the state are still appropriate.
Should our great state of Florida, in order to punish Disney for having a different political position, as to when we should use the word gay in a Florida classroom, seize control of the Disney special taxing district? The America I think of does not use the government to punish people or institutions for exercising free speech, no matter how much we disagree.
Readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .