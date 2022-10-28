“Marijuana is not a drug. (It) is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives government the right to say that God is wrong?”– Willie Nelson
“Laws (should) be changed to no longer make it a crime to possess marijuana for private use.” – Richard Nixon
In 1936, a church group, despondent over the repeal of Prohibition three years earlier but still intent on leading the morality police for a more pristine America, produced “Reefer Madness,” a low budget film that featured marijuana users jumping out of windows, going insane, attempting rape, and beating people to death from the effects of their habit. Film critic Leonard Maltin called it “the granddaddy of all ‘Worst’ movies,” yet later generations of school students were forced to endure watching it to curb their enthusiasm for the product. This sad propaganda failed to extinguish marijuana use, which increased over time.
A year after this exploitation movie was released, the federal government enacted the first-ever tax on marijuana, leading to subsequent legislation that criminalized its use on the federal and state levels. The DEA currently classifies marijuana as a Schedule One drug with heroin, ecstasy and LSD. Such listing is reserved for drugs with “no currently accepted medical use in the US.”
Say what? There are 37 states, including Florida, that currently allow medical marijuana, and 19 provide for recreational use. The Biden Administration recently pardoned 6,500 marijuana users who had served their time on federal charges. The pardon expunged their convictions from their records, but left the vast majority of convictions intact, since most incarcerations occur at the state, not federal level.
Biden should know about the heavy-handed effects of federal punishment. He sponsored the 1994 Crime Bill, including a 10-year ban on assault-style weapons, at a time when crack cocaine was ravaging the country. As a Schedule One drug, low-level joint users were swept up in the attempt to rid the country of dangerous drugs and their pushers. Collateral damage at its worst.
Does marijuana overuse have ill effects on health? No more than tobacco and alcohol, which are legal, taxed and subject to quality and safety controls. And don’t forget the hazards of excessive consumption of red meat, processed foods, soda, etc. Criminalizing marijuana use is eerily similar to the abject failure of Prohibition (1919-33), which resulted in Al Capone and killer gangsters, Elliot Ness and his “Untouchables,” bathtub gin, speakeasies, and bootleggers. Great movies like “The Godfather I,” “Bonnie & Clyde,” and “The Sting” glorified the era, but the overall effect was a decline in respect for the law.
Will further legalization result in attempts to avoid taxation through the black market? States with recreational marijuana report this illicit activity exists now. But anyone who has watched episodes of the entertaining reality show “Moonshiners” will attest that the profit motive exceeds the danger for still operators to take the risk of arrest and hard time.
It is difficult to ascertain how high (pun intended) the rate of use by Baby Boomers through Millennials has been, but some studies put it as much as 70% for casual, heavy, and medical users lumped together. Many won ‘t admit to past use due to the stigma associated with being a “pothead.” When questioned, remember Bill Clinton’s famous retort that “I didn’t inhale.”
If true, then what can be said about the other 30%? Safe to say that they are mostly liars.
Ed Engler is a resident of Sebring.