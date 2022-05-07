Upon reading the front page article in last Saturday’s paper, and gazing at the picture of mostly children of color in Avon Park’s reenactment of Ellis Island immigration into America, teaching them how ‘white only, European immigrants’ were judged for their “character,” and were checked for their health, one could only be amused. Surely the irony didn’t escape discerning readers.
Considering conservatives’ mindlessly amnesiac and ignorant slant on American history, where Africans weren’t kidnapped, barbarically corralled onto slave-ships, then brutally tortured and abused in a sadistic and evil system of slavery for 300 years, after which then thousands were lynched and burned alive with impunity, but white folks being Godly, decent, kind and loving people ladened with “character.” Who surely weren’t in the least bit concerned with “the health and welfare” of African “new arrivals” nor are yet to be of their descendants.
Yea, let’s teach Black kids that kind and humanitarian fiction, instead of the ugly, demonic and whitewashed truth; then we’ll see how they react when they’re older and discover they were lied to by perverts when young, because their ancestors were actually bought, sold, and treated as chattel in a nation that purportedly loves liberty and freedom. Oh, let’s see, we’ve only already been doing that for a century and it’s worked-out gloriously well, hasn’t it, as Black folks haven’t any resentments at all. Teaching children is a delicate art – that should pay twice as much, as it’s the most important job in enlightened societies, – but lying to and deceiving kids is only amoral, and the repercussions surface when they’re older to our chagrin.
“Black Lives Matter” is the consequence of that misguided error in judgment and teaching that now requires an enlightened approach in order to reconcile past evils that predominantly and rightfully linger in the collective Black memory … the injustice emblazoned in their familial honor and integrity. They’ve all heard the sadistic horror stories from their great-grandparents; so we can’t just sweep all the outrageously savage evil under the rug and bury our heads in the sand, we need to thoughtfully teach kids ‘the truth, and nothing but the truth,’ – as far as God grants us light to discern the truth.
Conservatives’ continuing blind, unempathetic and unethical approach of ignoring the historical record, facts and truth, only exacerbates existing racial problems, and a reckoning is at hand. Therefore, adult volunteers, apathetically in need of a basic education themselves, shouldn’t be involved in deceiving children in schools, they should mind their own delusional and depraved business instead. ‘Themselves needing to learn through literacy’ to become modest, humble, thoughtful and decent human beings who recognize and understand their own deplorable deficiencies – ‘be not wise in thine own eyes.’ Why? ’Cause if primitives believe they’re wise, they’ll amorally never learn anything, remaining imbeciles their entire pathetic lives mindlessly mired in hypocritical strife.
So let’s leave the teaching of our children to our shortsightedly-underpaid, educated professionals, who aren’t misguided fools with the understanding of children, devoid of knowledge, discernment, enlightenment and maturation, who desire to pull the wool over the eyes of kids who will only later resent them for it … think folks, that’s why God gave you a brain. Honesty is always the best policy though seldom heard, seen and consistently ignored by self-interested and sanctimonious heathen.
Mark Zembower is a resident of Sebring.