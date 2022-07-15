My phone came alive displaying one of my favorite people calling. I have become close to Mari Thomas as her son Nix was one of our early flight scholarship students going on to earn his pilot’s license. I often see Mari at the airport café where she and her husband Darren are eating lunch outside watching the airplanes come and go with the knowledge that Nix would be following his dream of being a commercial pilot.
That ended when Mari told me Nix died in a motorcycle accident. I just have an empty feeling and profound sadness at such a loss.
He was one of my favorites and both he and Mari kept me up to date with his adventures. Out of high school he earned a college scholarship for cheerleading. Seeing him excel in that sport and the physical transformation he needed to have to be able to perform at that level was amazing. His next step after graduating college this year was to continue his flight training to become a professional commercial pilot. On Nov. 20, 2017, he earned his pilot’s license.
Nix would light up a room with his personality and smile. He loved people and always had a positive attitude even when struggled with the FAA pilot written exam. He just kept at it until he mastered it. That was the way he was, there was no quit in him.
We all face tragedy and sadness in our lives. Your faith, friends and family will help ease the pain. Those of us who spend much of our time being involved with youth as teachers, coaches, mentors and of course parents, when we lose a young person too soon the loss hurts so much more.
To have all the future potential, goals, and dreams dashed away is hard to accept and understand. I like others, who have spent their careers in youth development, find these losses especially hard to accept. We have seen too many pass too early.
So, what can we do? We can take the time to counsel our youth about learning to make good decisions and balance the temptations of youth with their day-to-day activities. One of the most important things we can do is to spend quality time with our children/students. What I have heard so many times from our youth is that they don’t want things and amusement, they want time with those who care about them. In today’s world, parents struggle to find the family time with all the other demands of life.
Another lesson, and we have heard this many times, “Don’t wait until tomorrow to let others know you love them.” How many times have we left home without saying to our loved ones, “I love you,” or just yell it out as we rush through the door? Is that what you want to be the potentially last thing you said to them be? Stop, look at them, and say it meaningfully. As Nix often said, “Tell others that you love them, even if they don’t say it back.”
Nix had a code he lived by; Stay Hungry, Humble and Quiet, HHQ. He was hungry for life and all it could offer, he was humble about his successes, and he had a quiet determination to help others succeed. The Thomas family has established the HHQ Foundation where contributions honoring Nix will be applied to an aviation flight training scholarship and a cheerleading scholarship. If you would like to contribute to the HHQ Foundation, use this link, https://account.venmo.com/u/hhq-nix or send a donation to Meri Thomas, HHQ Foundation at 251 Commercial Court, Sebring, FL 33876.
WESH, Channel 2 in Orlando broadcast a tribute to Nix. Follow this link to view it. https://www.wesh.com/article/nix-thomas-celebration-of-life/40487584#
I loved him and my life was better because of him. I miss you Nix, and we’ll see each other at another time.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.