Earlier this year, in March to be exact, I told you that there would be an opportunity for each of you to speak out on what you think Highlands County needs to be healthier. This is the Community Health Needs Survey that is conducted every three to five years and relies on the residents of the county to share their ideas. I am excited to report that, after some delays, this survey is now ready for you to take.
For those of you who prefer to jump right to it and not read this whole article, the link to the survey is www.research.net/r/HardeeHighlands. Paper copies are also available. If you need paper copies for yourself or a group, please reach out to me and I will make sure you get them. My email is pamela.crain@flhealth.gov and my phone number is 863-382-7231. If you need someone to pick up the surveys your group completes, I am happy to do that. Unfortunately, there is a limited time for you to take this survey, as it ends on Sept. 7, 2022.
Our partnership with AdventHealth has long been a valued one. Together, our teams have worked within the Highlands County communities we serve to improve the health of those who may not have many options for health care. The one key to doing better at this is you! We need to know what you think and about how you live, work and play in Highlands County. You are the people who live in this health system, so you know much more about it than we do. Please take a few minutes to help us serve you better.
The survey comes in three languages: Spanish, Haitian-Creole, and English. You can select the language on the first page of the online survey or use the paper version of your choice. The answers you give will help us create the new Community Health Improvement Plan for Highlands County for the next five years. You will tell us where to focus our funding and resources to make the most difference for you and your community. Without your input, we may very well miss something important, and we don’t want to do that. I can almost guarantee that there are many people out there who have the same concerns as you but have either not had a chance to speak out or don’t think their voice matters. Let me say it again … you matter! Your opinions matter. Your needs matter. Please let your voice be heard.
Another chance for you to be heard is through the focus groups that we are hosting. If you would like to join a focus group, please contact me right away. The meeting will be held virtually, so you would need access to a smartphone, tablet or computer. Some of you may not have access to these items, but perhaps a friend or family member does and would be happy to help you. Maybe a group of you would like to join together. Please don’t let this chance pass by because you don’t know how to use the technology. I know it can be hard but ask someone to help you. In fact, I know my teenage grandchildren would really love a chance to show me they know more than I do ... so maybe yours would enjoy showing you what they can do.
So, please take the survey. Let me know how I can help you be heard. Reach out to friends and family to ask them to take the survey, too. Share the survey link with any groups you are part of. Let’s build a healthier Highlands together.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.