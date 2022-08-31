Earlier this year, in March to be exact, I told you that there would be an opportunity for each of you to speak out on what you think Highlands County needs to be healthier. This is the Community Health Needs Survey that is conducted every three to five years and relies on the residents of the county to share their ideas. I am excited to report that, after some delays, this survey is now ready for you to take.

For those of you who prefer to jump right to it and not read this whole article, the link to the survey is www.research.net/r/HardeeHighlands. Paper copies are also available. If you need paper copies for yourself or a group, please reach out to me and I will make sure you get them. My email is pamela.crain@flhealth.gov and my phone number is 863-382-7231. If you need someone to pick up the surveys your group completes, I am happy to do that. Unfortunately, there is a limited time for you to take this survey, as it ends on Sept. 7, 2022.

