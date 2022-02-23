The Florida Department of Health’s mission is to “… protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts.” Sounds great, but what does that mean to all of you in Highlands County?
That’s where we come in. We are the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (DOH-Highlands) and our mission is the same as the state’s, except we focus our efforts in the communities that make up Highlands County. While we are physically located in the cities of Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid, we serve the entire county and everyone who comes here to live, work and learn, or to play in our beautiful natural parks and lakes, and even the international crowd drawn to our raceway. We also serve the needs of those who come here on a temporary basis, such as college students, our winter residents, and the migrant workers who provide much of our agricultural labor.
Let’s break it down a little further. Our mission is aligned with the 10 Essential Public Health Services from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with a shared goal of removing social barriers that create health inequities in some populations. We work to protect the health of all people in Highlands County by assessing and monitoring local health status and other factors that influence health in our communities. We also investigate and diagnose health issues and hazards that may impact our people. Then we promote health by communicating with the public about health topics and how to improve health, and by helping to create policies that support health for all. We work with partners in Highlands County and statewide to help plan and implement programs that improve health and ensure equal access to services and care.
To do all of this, we are committed to building a diverse and skilled team of public health professionals that supports a strong public health organization. And we promise to use continuous quality improvement methods, along with research and evaluation, to inform decisions that improve our service to the public.
That all sounds like a lot, doesn’t it? True. But our team is ready and able to meet the challenge. Under the leadership of our new administrator, Shane Lockwood, and with the help of the dedicated and passionate team of people who also live, work and play in this county, DOH-Highlands is renewing our pledge to serve the public health needs of all people in Highlands County. Working with our community, regional and state partners, we will strive to build a public health system that is fair and open, and gives everyone the chance to live their best and healthiest life.
So, come see us. We are here for you. Over the next few weeks, this column will talk about the many services provided at the health department and share information on how you can access them. I’m sure there are some things we do that many people don’t know about, so hopefully this helps everyone see that we are much more than just baby shots and birth certificates … so much more.