I believe deeply in our Constitution. In fact, I always keep a copy on my desk. I firmly believe our Founding Fathers left a lot of this document somewhat vague as they anticipated there would be significant changes in the landscape of our country hundreds of years later. The Fathers knew the future leaders that we the people put into office would have the ability to adjust this document according to the changes of the landscape and gave leeway for just that change.
We know these changes or additions to the original document as amendments. The Second Amendment was ratified in December of 1791, four years after the Constitution was penned and signed. The thing about this amendment is, and most historians agree, it was created so the United States did not have to create a standing army. A war had just been won without a professional army; however, change dictated we would need just that. There is argument that the amendment was not intended for anything other than that.
Fast forward to today and the scholars have all agreed that whether it was intended to protect citizens rights to bear arms, once the professional Army was set up for our country, those rights remained with the citizens as the amendment does not say “oh by the way, once an Army is established this right for citizens goes away.” It says people’s rights to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, period.
It’s almost July 4th, a time we celebrate America’s birth and the fact that we have withstood everything to remain whole. Unfortunately, our freedom comes priced very high. Those armed forces who have decided to stand up for freedom for all Americans have had to do so with weapons in their hands and many paid the ultimate price as they gave their life for our freedom, including the Second Amendment.
I was raised in the mountains and guns were just our way. My earliest memories of childhood involved watching target practice, hearing hunting stories and, when the family got together, serious competition.
As kids we were taught at that age how to behave around this type of activity. If you were allowed to be up close and watch, you sat on the ground 10 or 15 feet behind the shooters and kept quiet and simply watched. Most of the participants were the men of the family, but some of the wives could shoot very well and enjoyed the competition. All the while, the participants would look back at us and explain how to handle the pistol they were using and kept repeating the same four rules of gun use over and over to us kids. First, no matter what you are told, every gun is loaded until you prove otherwise. Second, never point a gun at anyone, no matter what. Refer to rule 1. Third, a gun is your responsibility treat it as such. And fourth, if you are not going to eat it, don’t ever shoot anything that is alive.
From about 5 years old until somewhere around 9 or 10 years of age I watched, I took in the lessons, learned to hold the weapons, but never did I fire one. This was training.
When I was 9 or 10 years of age, I got my first gun. You guessed it, a BB gun. It was a rifle that had to be cocked and only fired once and you had to repeat the action. Now was the second phase of learning to be responsible with a firearm, as there was a rule that came with the BB gun. I could not take it out of doors without an adult and the gun remained unloaded until I was told to do otherwise.
That phase was the hardest as a boy and his new gun should be outside one would think, however, looking back … well, the parents were correct on that score. Many evenings my dad and I would venture outdoors during the cold winter and just practice shooting at cans that were set up on the log the grown-ups used with the real guns. Soon I was allowed to take my gun out of doors and do the things a young boy properly trained on gun safety does.
By the time I reached 14, myself and all my friends could have written the manual on gun safety, and we all had our own “real” weapons that were used for hunting. Most of us had .22 caliber rifles for squirrel hunting and a shotgun of some sort for bigger game. We did not get the high-powered rifle until we were 16 years or older. The things we learned as children we have carried with us through a lifetime of hunting, target practice and I am sure many have permits. I would imagine all of the well-trained folks I grew up with still have guns and as far as I know none have had any issues involving firing weapons at other humans.
I have written versions of this column many times over the past 15 years, because in today’s world we have a different kind of threat to our society. For the most part these threats use guns to create havoc and to kill other human beings in an already stressed world. I don’t have the answers as to why, I wish I did. I don’t come close to agreeing that eliminating guns will fix this terrible behavior and I don’t even know who to turn to anymore. What I do know, for myself, is that I know and understand exactly what I am doing with a gun and understand the carnage a weapon can create. If these people who are using guns to slaughter innocent people, I question whether they were trained on how to use weapons, and do they have the same level of respect for a weapon as trained people do?
To me the fight is not about the Second Amendment; it’s not going to change in our lifetime. The fight is about common sense and laws that could affect saving lives. Most of today’s gun owners have registered weapons that the law demands. Most of them would probably register all weapons to help be a part of a solution to this. There must be a way to spot this lunacy and protect our people and keep the Second Amendment intact before the violence erupts. My advice would be to get responsible gun owners in a room with serious leaders and figure this out without all the political fighting.
Every time I hear about mass shootings in the land of the free and home of the brave, I get a bit rattled as I search for any answer that can stop this madness. The truth: There is not an easy answer, however, the more I see this happen, the more I watch families describe loved ones who died for no other reason than being in the same space of a mad person with a gun, the more I see politicians feign concern after it occurs only to further their agenda, I can’t help but ask myself this question, “Am I part of the problem?”
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher for D-R Media. He is also publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact him at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com